How NY lawmakers split Cayuga County into six legislative districts

As the redistricting process winds down, Cayuga County could retain a few of its state representatives while gaining a trio of new legislators.

State lawmakers introduced a bill late Monday that outlines how state Assembly and Senate district lines will be drawn for the next decade. Legislators submitted a separate measure on Sunday to redraw congressional district lines.

State Sens. Pam Helming and John Mannion, both of whom represent part of Auburn and towns in Cayuga County, will likely run for reelection in new districts that include portions of the county. Assemblyman John Lemondes will continue to have the city of Auburn and several Cayuga County towns in his district.

The state Legislature is expected to vote on the redistricting bills on Thursday. If approved, the maps will be in place for the next decade, barring any successful legal challenges.

STATE SENATE

Cayuga County would continue to have three state Senate districts, but the makeup of the districts would differ.

The proposed 52nd Senate District would encompass the city of Auburn and towns of Owasco and Sennett in Cayuga County, a portion of Syracuse and the Onondaga County towns of Camillus, Clay, DeWitt, Elbridge, Geddes, Manlius, Marcellus, Salina, Skaneateles and Van Buren.

The district would include areas represented by Mannion, a Democrat. Mannion lives in Geddes.

Nine Cayuga County towns — Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Ira, Mentz, Montezuma, Sterling, Throop and Victory — would be part of the newly drawn 54th Senate District. The district would stretch into western New York with portions of Genesee and Livingston counties. All of Ontario and Wayne counties would be in the district.

Helming, a Republican, lives in this district. She has represented parts of Cayuga County since 2017.

The remaining part of Cayuga County — the towns of Aurelius, Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Locke, Moravia, Niles, Scipio, Sempronius, Springport, Summerhill, Venice — would be in the new 59th Senate District. All of Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben and Yates counties would be in the district, along with parts of Livingston and Tioga counties.

The 59th would be state Sen. Tom O'Mara's new district. O'Mara, R-Big Flats, represents all of Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Yates counties, plus part of Tompkins.

STATE ASSEMBLY

The county will add a third Assembly district after having two for the last 10 years.

One of the notable changes to the Assembly map is the creation of a Cayuga-Onondaga district. The 126th district would consist of Auburn and the towns of Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Mentz, Owasco, Sennett and Throop in Cayuga County and the towns of Camillus, Elbridge, Fabius, LaFayette, Lysander, Marcellus, Otisco, Pompey, Skaneateles, Spafford and Tully in Onondaga County. Much of the area in this new district is represented by Lemondes, a Republican.

While Lemondes, R-LaFayette, would continue to represent a Cayuga County district, Assembyman Brian Manktelow, R-Lyons, would not. He would get a new district that includes all of Wayne County and Webster in Monroe County and no longer have any Cayuga County towns in his district.

That means Cayuga County will get two new Assemblymembers, potentially one of whom is the top Assembly Republican.

The new 120th Assembly District would be comprised of Oswego County, the towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory in Cayuga County, and the towns of Adams, Ellisburg, Lorraine and Worth in Jefferson County.

This would be Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay's new district. Barclay lives in Oswego County and has served in the state Assembly since 2003.

The Cayuga County towns of Aurelius, Fleming, Genoa, Ledyard, Locke, Montezuma, Moravia, Niles, Scipio, Sempronius, Springport, Summerhill and Venice would be in the new 131st Assembly District. Parts of Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Ontario and Seneca counties would also be in the district.

Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, a Republican, would be the incumbent in this district. Gallahan lives in Ontario County.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

