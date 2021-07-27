How one CNY municipality could win $20 million for downtown projects

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is back.
The contest has returned after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception in 2016, the state has awarded $400 million to 40 cities, towns and villages in New York.
This year, there is a twist. The 10 regional councils will have a choice: Select one winner — or two.
Each regional council will get $20 million through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The panel can select one $20 million winner or award $10 million prizes to two municipalities.
Cities, towns and villages must apply to enter the competition. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, regional councils will select awardees based on their "transformative and catalytic downtown redevelopment projects."
"Vibrant downtowns and main streets are vital for every community across New York to thrive," said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who chairs the regional economic development councils. "As we launch the fifth round of our Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we will continue to promote smart growth strategies that advance transit-oriented development, spur economic and cultural investment, and give small businesses a much-needed boost."
Applications must be submitted to the municipality's regional council by Sept. 15. To be considered for a $20 million award, there are additional questions a municipality must answer to detail specific projects that would be supported by the funding and whether there is enough local capacity to manage the influx of state funding.
In central New York, past winners of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant include Auburn, Cortland, Oswego and Fulton. Auburn won the $10 million grant in 2018. Hochul visited the city one year later to unveil the 13 projects that would benefit from the award.
One of the projects, the Cayuga Culinary Institute, opened in mid-July. The $1.25 million project was supported by an $800,000 state grant.
The latest round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will fund more projects, with the possibility of larger prizes for some municipalities.
"The DRI is back and better than with this increased financial commitment to provide social, economic, environmental and cultural benefits to even more communities," Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said. "New York's downtowns are experiencing a renaissance of revitalization, and the DRI will continue to play an even greater role in supporting and strengthening the economic resilience of downtowns across the region."
