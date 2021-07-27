How one CNY municipality could win $20 million for downtown projects

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative is back.

The contest has returned after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception in 2016, the state has awarded $400 million to 40 cities, towns and villages in New York.

This year, there is a twist. The 10 regional councils will have a choice: Select one winner — or two.

Each regional council will get $20 million through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The panel can select one $20 million winner or award $10 million prizes to two municipalities.

Cities, towns and villages must apply to enter the competition. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, regional councils will select awardees based on their "transformative and catalytic downtown redevelopment projects."

"Vibrant downtowns and main streets are vital for every community across New York to thrive," said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who chairs the regional economic development councils. "As we launch the fifth round of our Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we will continue to promote smart growth strategies that advance transit-oriented development, spur economic and cultural investment, and give small businesses a much-needed boost."