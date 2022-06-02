How Rob Astorino, GOP candidate for NY governor, would revive upstate economy

Rob Astorino has a plan for upstate New York.

Astorino, a former Westchester County executive who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, unveiled a seven-point upstate jobs plan this week. To highlight his proposals, he crisscrossed the state holding press conferences in upstate cities, including Syracuse.

While the plan has seven planks, there are several proposals under each point. To achieve tax relief, the first point of his plan, he wants to reduce the number of state income tax brackets from 10 to three, allow counties to opt out of non-mandated Medicaid services, eliminate certain energy and utility taxes, and slash state spending.

Astorino advocates for regulatory reform, including a moratorium on any new regulations and reforming the state environmental quality review process to prevent what he described as "costly delays and redundancies." He also supports workers' compensation reform and reducing the number of licenses and fees.

"New York has taxed, regulated and harassed thousands of small and mid-sized businesses right out of the state; even the slightest reforms should encourage robust growth here," Astorino said. "But the bold, time-tested ideas I'm proposing would significantly revive New York's economy, moving our long downward trajectory into an upward arrow again."

Astorino's plan also includes investing in upstate infrastructure, such as bridges, roads and high-speed internet. To support energy development, he wants to lift the ban on natural gas drilling in the Southern Tier and allow for the construction of new natural gas pipelines. He also supports the construction of a new nuclear power plant in the North Country.

Providing assistance to technology start-ups and increasing the number of skilled workers are also priorities. He also wants to reduce taxes and fees on family farms in New York and eliminate the estate tax. Other agricultural-related proposals include the creation of a pilot program to give tax incentives to new farmers and allow for whole milk to be served in New York schools.

Astorino developed an upstate-specific plan due to the factors that have contributed to the region's decline over the past few decades. He noted that upstate has lost population and employers have moved out of the area.

"It doesn't take a miracle to turn around an economy, it takes vision, discipline and hard work, and I'll bring all three to the job as governor," he said.

Astorino is one of four Republicans — Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Lee Zeldin are the others — seeking the GOP nomination for governor. In 2014, Astorino was the Republican candidate for governor. He lost to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

This race is an uphill climb for Astorino. Polls have shown that Zeldin, who has the party's endorsement, is the front-runner in the primary. But Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is viewed as a darkhorse who could pull off the upset.

The winner of the GOP primary will face the Democratic nominee. Polls show Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is seeking a full term as governor, is the heavy favorite among the Democratic primary field.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.