How seven CNY voters play role in fraud allegations against Josh Riley for Congress

Josh Riley says his campaign collected nearly 4,000 signatures to qualify for the Democratic primary ballot in the 22nd Congressional District. But his fate could be decided by seven voter signatures that are at the center of fraud allegations against his campaign.

Diane Dwire, a member of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee's executive committee who supports Francis Conole, one of Riley's primary rivals, objected to Riley's petitions. She followed those objections with a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court in Albany. The lawsuit seeks to have Riley removed from the ballot.

The lawsuit is backed by affidavits from seven voters who signed Riley's petitions. The voters say the witness identified on the petition is not the person who was present when they signed their name.

For six voters, Ryan Paolilli, Riley's field director, is listed as the witness. Paolilli signed those petitions identifying himself as the witness. However, the voters say someone other than Paolilli was at their homes to collect their signature.

One voter signed an affidavit stating that Coby Eiss, Riley's campaign manager, was not the person who witnessed their signature.

Eiss and Paolilli, according to court filings, are listed as witnesses to approximately 1,700 signatures submitted by Riley's campaign. Based on the affidavits, Dwire's attorney, Joseph Cote, argues that there is evidence Eiss and Paolilli "did not personally witness and identify all of the signatures to which they attested as a subscribing witness."

While Riley would have enough signatures to qualify for the ballot without those witnessed by Eiss and Paolilli, Cote notes that a petition "may be invalidated where the candidate has participated in or is chargeable with knowledge of the fraud, even if there is a sufficient number of nonfraudulent signatures on the remainder of the designating petition."

Cote added that the candidate can be charged with knowledge fraud if their campaign coordinator was involved in obtaining fraudulent signatures. Because Eiss is alleged to have not witnessed at least one signature, it's argued that Riley's petition should be invalidated to "remedy the fraud that permeates it."

In an answer filed on Tuesday, Riley's attorney, James Long, denies the allegations and asks the court to dismiss the lawsuit. A hearing will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Rensselaer County Courthouse.

The matter has overshadowed a six-way Democratic primary in the newly drawn district. Conole, who has the support of the Cayuga and Onondaga Democratic committees, was viewed as the front-runner in the crowded field. But Riley has been the top fundraiser and established himself as a legitimate contender in the primary.

The other candidates in the primary — Vanessa Fajans-Turner, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok and Sam Roberts — have largely focused on their own campaigns and chose not to wade into the Riley petition case. But Klee Hood on Saturday issued a lengthy statement about the ongoing situation.

In her comments, Klee Hood revealed that every candidate's petitions were challenged by Dwire. Regarding the lawsuit, she said that "either the seven statements from seven Tompkins County residents are false or Riley's campaign committed election fraud."

"The truth will prevail," Klee Hood added.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

