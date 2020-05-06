How the federal government could help keep local news alive

Beyond the short-term proposals, Boyle detailed some ideas that could help local news organizations further into the future.

One proposal is a tax credit for digital subscriptions or all subscriptions, including print. There's also legislation in the works that would allow newspapers to negotiate with Facebook and Google, two large internet companies that have profited off local news stories, to receive remuneration for that content.

Based on the role local news has played during the pandemic, Boyle thinks the federal government should provide support.

"What we learned during the COVID-19 crisis is it's extremely important to get actual, fact-based information out to the public," he said. "Newspapers have played this public service role of helping their communities and their readers understand the impact of the crisis in their community, what they need to do to protect themselves and others, what the government is doing to respond to the crisis at the local, state and federal level."

Boyle added, "The federal government, I think, could step in and recognize the value of local newspapers during this crisis and beyond and try to help provide assistance to extend the runway so that newspapers are around to cover the next crisis."