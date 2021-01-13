HOW THEY VOTED: Most NY reps vote to impeach President Donald Trump

"The outcome of his actions was on full display for the world to see with members of Congress serving as both targets and firsthand witnesses," Higgins said. "Efforts to minimize, accept or excuse this insurrection represents a failure by members to live up to our oath and a failure to protect the democracy this country was founded on and other nations have aspired to model."

Katko was the only New York Republican who voted for impeachment. The rest of the GOP delegation opposed the resolution.

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed voted against impeachment. Before the vote, Reed, R-Corning, said he preferred an alternative: A resolution censuring the president for his conduct. But the House didn't consider the censure measure.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who emerged as a leading Trump backer during the first impeachment process, blasted the latest effort to oust Trump. She called it a "snap impeachment" and a "partisan ploy."

"The Democrats' decision to impeach the president with one week remaining in his term further fuels the divisions in the country during this very trying time," Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said. "As members of the United States Congress, we should focus on unifying our country by delivering solutions to the American people."