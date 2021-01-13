HOW THEY VOTED: Most NY reps vote to impeach President Donald Trump

Most members of the New York House delegation voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.
The House passed the resolution by a 232-197 vote. Overall, there were 222 Democrats and 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge that he incited the insurrection that occurred at the Capitol last week.
Twenty of the 26 members of the state's House delegation voted for impeachment. The supporters included 19 Democrats and one Republican — U.S. Rep. John Katko, who was the first GOP representative to publicly support impeachment.
U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Democrat and former Nassau County district attorney, said she supported impeachment because Trump betrayed his oath of office.
"If we do not hold the president accountable for this act of sedition, it would set a dangerous precedent and pose a lethal threat to the future of democracy in this country," Rice, D-Garden City, said.
Other Democrats voted to impeach Trump, who became the first president to be impeached twice. U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, believes that the facts are clear and Trump incited the attack on the Capitol.
"The outcome of his actions was on full display for the world to see with members of Congress serving as both targets and firsthand witnesses," Higgins said. "Efforts to minimize, accept or excuse this insurrection represents a failure by members to live up to our oath and a failure to protect the democracy this country was founded on and other nations have aspired to model."
Katko was the only New York Republican who voted for impeachment. The rest of the GOP delegation opposed the resolution.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed voted against impeachment. Before the vote, Reed, R-Corning, said he preferred an alternative: A resolution censuring the president for his conduct. But the House didn't consider the censure measure.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who emerged as a leading Trump backer during the first impeachment process, blasted the latest effort to oust Trump. She called it a "snap impeachment" and a "partisan ploy."
"The Democrats' decision to impeach the president with one week remaining in his term further fuels the divisions in the country during this very trying time," Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said. "As members of the United States Congress, we should focus on unifying our country by delivering solutions to the American people."
Here is how the New York delegation voted on the impeachment resolution:
YES (20)
Jamaal Bowman (D), Yvette Clarke (D), Antonio Delgado (D), Adriano Espaillat (D), Brian Higgins (D), Hakeem Jeffries (D), Mondaire Jones (D), John Katko (R), Carolyn Maloney (D), Sean Patrick Maloney (D), Gregory Meeks (D), Grace Meng (D), Joe Morelle (D), Jerrold Nadler (D), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), Kathleen Rice (D), Tom Suozzi (D), Paul Tonko (D), Ritchie Torres (D), Nydia Velazquez (D)
NO (6)
Andrew Garbarino (R), Chris Jacobs (R), Nicole Malliotakis (R), Tom Reed (R), Elise Stefanik (R), Lee Zeldin (R)
There are usually 27 members of the New York House delegation. But because the 22nd Congressional District race remains undecided, a representative hasn't been seated.
