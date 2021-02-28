How weekend ended with independent investigation into Cuomo sexual harassment allegations

James later said her office expects to receive the referral with subpoena power to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.

"This is not a responsibility we take lightly," James said. "We will hire a law firm, deputize them as attorneys of our office and oversee a rigorous and independent investigation."

Cuomo also offered new comments about the allegations and other interactions with employees in his office. He said there were times when he thinks he's being playful or make jokes he finds funny. He also admitted to teasing people about various subjects, including their personal lives, in an attempt to "add some levity and banter."

"I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended," he said. "I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.

"To be clear, I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to."

Now, New Yorkers await the investigation into Cuomo. So far, there are two former aides who have accused the governor of sexual harassment. If there are more, then the governor will likely face more calls for his resignation.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.