How weekend ended with independent investigation into Cuomo sexual harassment allegations

Over a 24-hour period, Gov. Andrew Cuomo faced new sexual harassment allegations and calls for an independent investigation. But it wasn't until Sunday evening that he changed course and allowed a truly independent inquiry to move forward.
The New York Times reported Saturday that Charlotte Bennett, a former Cuomo aide, accused the governor of sexual harassment. In an interview with the Times, she recounted one interaction with Cuomo last year during which she said he asked her personal questions and told her that he was open to relationships with younger women.
Bennett's account came three days after Lindsey Boylan, another former Cuomo aide, detailed her allegations of sexual harassment against the governor. She revealed that after a one-on-one meeting with Cuomo, the governor stepped in front of her and gave her an unwanted kiss.
After Boylan published details of her interactions with Cuomo, the Executive Chamber sought to refute the story. The governor's office released a statement from former aides who denied one part of Boylan's story — a claim that Cuomo said "Let's play strip poker" while on a state plane. State lawmakers from both parties called for an investigation.
The reaction from Cuomo and his staff to Bennett's account was different. While Cuomo denied making advances toward Bennett, he said Saturday "the best way to get to the truth is through a full and thorough outside review." He added that he would not have any further comment until the conclusion of the inquiry. Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior adviser to Cuomo, said that Barbara Jones, a former federal judge, would lead the independent review.
The selection of Jones as the independent investigator drew bipartisan criticism because it was the governor choosing the person to look into sexual harassment allegations against him. From Saturday night into early Sunday, there were calls for a truly independent investigation. Some lawmakers, including state Sens. Alessandra Biaggi and Rob Ortt, said Cuomo should resign.
What happened Sunday was a governmental tennis match. It began with Garvey releasing a statement announcing that Cuomo's office had changed course — kind of. Jones would no longer lead the investigation into the sexual harassment allegations. Instead, the governor's office asked state Attorney General Letitia James and state Court of Appeals Chief Judge Janet DiFiore to "jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice" to conduct a review.
One minute after Garvey's initial statement, the attorney general's office issued their own. James called for a "truly independent investigation" to examine the "troubling allegations against the governor." She added that she was ready to oversee the investigation and make necessary appointments, but it could only be done if Cuomo made an official referral to her office and included subpoena power.
"I urge the governor to make this referral immediately," James said shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
More than 20 minutes later, Garvey issued another statement. It did not address James' request directly but repeated the earlier announcement.
"We will leave all decisions concerning the investigation to be made in the discretion of the independent counsel selected by the attorney general and chief judge," Garvey said.
A couple of hours after Garvey's response came a clarification from James. She did not accept Cuomo's proposal to have her partner with DiFiore to select an independent investigator.
"While I have deep respect for Chief Judge DiFiore, I am the duly elected attorney general and it is my responsibility to carry out this task, per executive law," James said. "The governor must provide this referral so an independent investigation with subpoena power can be conducted."
Throughout the day, there was growing support for an independent investigation with James overseeing the process. State lawmakers called on Cuomo to make the referral. Other New York leaders, including U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, supported those calls.
Nearly three hours after James rejected Cuomo's proposal, Garvey responded. The governor's office would make a referral to James "to select a qualified a private lawyer to do an independent review of allegations of sexual harassment." The lawyer would be designated as a special independent deputy attorney general.
James later said her office expects to receive the referral with subpoena power to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.
"This is not a responsibility we take lightly," James said. "We will hire a law firm, deputize them as attorneys of our office and oversee a rigorous and independent investigation."
Cuomo also offered new comments about the allegations and other interactions with employees in his office. He said there were times when he thinks he's being playful or make jokes he finds funny. He also admitted to teasing people about various subjects, including their personal lives, in an attempt to "add some levity and banter."
"I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended," he said. "I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.
"To be clear, I never inappropriately touched anybody and I never propositioned anybody and I never intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but these are allegations that New Yorkers deserve answers to."
Now, New Yorkers await the investigation into Cuomo. So far, there are two former aides who have accused the governor of sexual harassment. If there are more, then the governor will likely face more calls for his resignation.
