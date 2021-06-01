HUD not requiring back rent payments, evictions in Cayuga Nation dispute

The federal government agency that has supported the Cayuga Nation's low-income housing program said it has not directed the nation to collect unpaid rent or evict tenants.
The U.S. Housing and Urban Development provided The Citizen with a statement in response to inquiries about recent press releases the Cayuga Nation has issued regarding a rental dispute with some nation members.
In February, the Cayuga Nation announced that it was filing lawsuits in its own court, created by the leadership council of federal representative Clint Halftown, against "Nation citizens who are illegally occupying 14 Nation-owned residential properties in the Town of Seneca Falls." It said the nation had been deprived of $600,000, but was holding off on eviction proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tenants in the properties have acknowledged they stopped making rent payments because of their opposition to Halftown's leadership, which has been in dispute with traditional Cayuga Nation members for many years. These members have said they don't trust Halftown to use rental money for the benefit of the nation.
Halftown had attempted to pursue eviction proceedings prior to the pandemic through the state court system, but that attempt was rejected because the court ruled it had no jurisdiction in a dispute within the sovereign Cayuga Nation. That lead to the recent actions in the Cayuga Nation court system, which traditional members do not recognize as legitimate.
In recent weeks, the situation drew attention from tenants rights advocates in the Ithaca area, including Cornell University students. They have camped out in front of the properties in dispute and held a protest at the nation's offices.
That prompted the Cayuga Nation to issue a new statement, which was sent May 22 through a Washington, D.C.-based crisis communications firm. In that statement, the nation said it is now owed roughly $700,000.
"Rent fees – which are only a fraction of the market value for our properties – are used by the Nation to provide benefits to community members such as jobs, healthcare coverage, government services, fresh produce deliveries, and annual community events," the statement said.
The nation also said Cornell students supporting the tenants are "misinformed about the Cayuga Nation's intentions. The Cayuga Nation is following New York State’s moratorium on residential evictions for these 14 illegally occupied residences until August 31, 2021. We are open to continuing discussions to find a mutually beneficial solution post August 31, if needed."
In both the February and May statements, the nation also referred to issues the situation has created with HUD, which provided grants for many of the properties involved in the dispute.
"The continued illegal occupation of these properties has made it impossible for the Nation to fulfill a number of HUD’s requirements," the May 22 statement said. "The inability to comply with these requirements due to those illegally occupying the properties has already cost the Cayuga Nation two years of HUD grants that would greatly improve the well-being of its members at large. The Nation is required to take action to remove these occupiers or collect all past due rent.”
HUD's statement appears to contradict aspects of the Cayuga Nation's claim. The agency said it has notified the nation about issues with income eligibility documentation with five rental properties covered under the Office of Native American Programs Indian Housing Block Grant program, but has not said tenants must be evicted.
"Nor has ONAP required that the tenants pay back rent as that is a decision solely within the CNNY’s authority," the agency said.
HUD further explained that the Cayuga Nation has not spent any HUD money in the last year or accepted grant funds it has been awarded.
"They have indicated that they are considering discontinuing or withdrawing from HUD's Office of Native American Programs (ONAP) Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) program," HUD said.
The agency also explained the issues with documentation involving five properties.
"It is up to the Tribe not HUD to determine the eligibility of tenants in their housing units, however, if the Tribe has no records of their eligibility such tenants are deemed ineligible until documentation is received," HUD said.
