HUD not requiring back rent payments, evictions in Cayuga Nation dispute

In recent weeks, the situation drew attention from tenants rights advocates in the Ithaca area, including Cornell University students. They have camped out in front of the properties in dispute and held a protest at the nation's offices.

That prompted the Cayuga Nation to issue a new statement, which was sent May 22 through a Washington, D.C.-based crisis communications firm. In that statement, the nation said it is now owed roughly $700,000.

"Rent fees – which are only a fraction of the market value for our properties – are used by the Nation to provide benefits to community members such as jobs, healthcare coverage, government services, fresh produce deliveries, and annual community events," the statement said.

The nation also said Cornell students supporting the tenants are "misinformed about the Cayuga Nation's intentions. The Cayuga Nation is following New York State’s moratorium on residential evictions for these 14 illegally occupied residences until August 31, 2021. We are open to continuing discussions to find a mutually beneficial solution post August 31, if needed."

In both the February and May statements, the nation also referred to issues the situation has created with HUD, which provided grants for many of the properties involved in the dispute.