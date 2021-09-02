I-81 public comment period extended, Rep. John Katko says

The state Department of Transportation held four information sessions — two in-person and two virtual — on the project. The agency is also holding neighborhood meetings in Syracuse and surrounding towns.

A final decision will be made in early 2022, but the department has identified the community grid as its preferred alternative. The $2 billion project would tear down the I-81 viaduct and make street-level improvements. A business loop would be created through the city and Interstate 481 would be redesignated as I-81.

There are two other alternatives under consideration — a no-build option and reconstructing the elevated highway. Other ideas, such as a depressed highway or tunnel, have been considered over the years. But the state determined those projects either weren't feasible or too expensive.

Some of central New York's federal, state and local leaders are backing the community grid, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. Katko maintains that he does not have a preference.

But there is opposition to the community grid from other local officials and businesses, namely Destiny USA. One recent proposal calls for replacing the I-81 viaduct with an iconic bridge named in honor of Harriet Tubman.