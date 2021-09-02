I-81 public comment period extended, Rep. John Katko says

The public comment period for the Interstate 81 project has been extended, U.S. Rep. John Katko announced Thursday night.
The Federal Highway Administration and state Department of Transportation will now accept comments through Oct. 14, 30 days longer than the original Sept. 14 deadline.
Katko, R-Camillus, requested the extension last week to give central New Yorkers more time to share their thoughts on the project. He told reporters on Tuesday that he heard from town and village leaders in the region who lack the staff to review the lengthy draft design report and environmental impact statement released in July.
"This extra time is essential to ensure all voices in our community can be heard," Katko said in a statement Thursday. "With the proposal for this project containing thousands of pages, central New Yorkers deserve ample time to digest the plan and provide informed input. I continue to encourage central New Yorkers to make their voices heard during this process and take advantage of available online resources and informational meetings being held to learn more about the proposal."
The state Department of Transportation held four information sessions — two in-person and two virtual — on the project. The agency is also holding neighborhood meetings in Syracuse and surrounding towns.
A final decision will be made in early 2022, but the department has identified the community grid as its preferred alternative. The $2 billion project would tear down the I-81 viaduct and make street-level improvements. A business loop would be created through the city and Interstate 481 would be redesignated as I-81.
There are two other alternatives under consideration — a no-build option and reconstructing the elevated highway. Other ideas, such as a depressed highway or tunnel, have been considered over the years. But the state determined those projects either weren't feasible or too expensive.
Some of central New York's federal, state and local leaders are backing the community grid, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. Katko maintains that he does not have a preference.
But there is opposition to the community grid from other local officials and businesses, namely Destiny USA. One recent proposal calls for replacing the I-81 viaduct with an iconic bridge named in honor of Harriet Tubman.
There is consensus that the I-81 project will be transformative for the region — a point Katko reiterated Thursday night.
"As I've always said, I stand ready to provide federal support for the plan our community chooses," he said.
