'I know I did the right thing': Why Rep. John Katko voted to impeach Donald Trump

As U.S. Rep. John Katko considered whether to impeach President Donald Trump, the potential political consequences of that decision wasn't a factor. He knew it might upset fellow members of the Republican Party, many of whom are Trump supporters.
In an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday, Katko, R-Camillus, said his focus was on the facts. He thought about Trump's comments since the election and the false claims about the results. Trump repeatedly alleged that there was fraud and that he really won key battleground states, such as Georgia and Pennsylvania, where Biden received the most votes.
Katko was one of the first Republicans who repeatedly said that Trump lacked the evidence to back up his claims.
But then there were the events that occurred on Jan. 6. Scores of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, plowing past Capitol Police officers and into the home of the legislative branch. The insurrection happened as lawmakers were on the verge of certifying the Electoral College results. Katko believes Trump incited the crowd with his comments at a rally before the Capitol attack.
House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment against Trump for inciting an insurrection. As Katko reviewed the resolution, he said he "smacked into prosecutor mode" — a nod to his previous career as an assistant U.S. attorney.
"I've been trained that when you're making a charging decision, you have to do two things: Tune out all extraneous matters and you simply have to apply the law to the facts," Katko said. "Nothing else really should matter, and that's what I did."
When the House considered the resolution last week, Katko was one of 10 Republicans who broke with the GOP — Trump's party — and voted to impeach the president. It's the first time in U.S. history that a president has been impeached twice.
His decision to support impeachment was easier, in part, because the article was narrow. Democrats could've authored multiple articles of impeachment and that may have made it more difficult for GOP members to support charging the president. But with one article that outlined the charge against Trump for inciting an insurrection, Katko felt it was narrowly drawn — and he voted for it.
"I looked at (Trump's) conduct from election night forward," he said. "There's no question that he perpetuated the myth that he won by a landslide. He is the one that cajoled everybody to come down on (Jan. 6) to have this show of force. He then schedules a rally on the Ellipse. He is well aware before the rally that the crowds were to be huge and that there were bad elements there.
"He still engaged in that incredibly incendiary language, then told them to go up to (the Capitol) as their last stand, clearly with the intent to try and get them to stop the Electoral College process. There are some concerns his lack of action as the House was being invaded and his delay in reacting. All those things factored into it for me and it led me to the inescapable conclusion, based on the charge, that I had to what I had to do."
Now, Katko is dealing with the political fallout of his vote to impeach Trump. After the impeachment vote, Republican and Conservative Party leaders criticized Katko for supporting impeachment. While they fell short of saying that he lost their support, it was clear they were disappointed with his decision.
Katko said there were "extraneous pressures" before his vote. That pressure, he explained, came from constituents who are Trump supporters. He knew the impeachment vote would upset them, and he was right.
"This wasn't a political calculus," he said. "If it was, obviously, I would've done something differently. But it wasn't to me. I take my oath to uphold the Constitution very seriously and I've had a lot of experience doing so over the years. To me, I had to put the blinders on, as tough as it could be, I had to put the blinders on knowing I was probably going to take a very serious hit because of this. But that's what leadership is in my mind. You gotta sometimes do not what is comfortable, but what is right."
Katko hasn't officially announced his candidacy for a fifth term — the midterm election isn't until November 2022. It's possible that the Republican and Conservative parties, both of which endorsed him in his first run for Congress in 2014 and his three successful reelection bids, could withdraw their support. But the decision whether to endorse Katko or not support him likely won't come until later this year or early 2022.
In the aftermath of the vote, Katko recognizes that he upset many members of his own party, including those in leadership positions and people who serve on local committees. But he thinks there will be plenty of opportunities for him to remind them of why they have endorsed him for four terms in Congress.
With Biden taking office on Wednesday, Katko expects that there will some executive orders that will be "jaw-dropping" and draw his opposition. He also opposes any effort to repeal the 2017 tax law, which slashed taxes for corporations and cut income taxes for millions of Americans.
Biden also wants to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, which was agreed to during President Barack Obama's administration. Katko has been a critic of the accord.
"If I'm being judged on this one vote, I understand that people are going to be upset," Katko said. "But if they judge me on the total mix over the next two years, they might feel differently. Time will tell."
