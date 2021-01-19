'I know I did the right thing': Why Rep. John Katko voted to impeach Donald Trump

"He still engaged in that incredibly incendiary language, then told them to go up to (the Capitol) as their last stand, clearly with the intent to try and get them to stop the Electoral College process. There are some concerns his lack of action as the House was being invaded and his delay in reacting. All those things factored into it for me and it led me to the inescapable conclusion, based on the charge, that I had to what I had to do."

Now, Katko is dealing with the political fallout of his vote to impeach Trump. After the impeachment vote, Republican and Conservative Party leaders criticized Katko for supporting impeachment. While they fell short of saying that he lost their support, it was clear they were disappointed with his decision.

Katko said there were "extraneous pressures" before his vote. That pressure, he explained, came from constituents who are Trump supporters. He knew the impeachment vote would upset them, and he was right.