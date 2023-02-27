It has been 20 years since Tim Lattimore was elected to his only term as Auburn mayor.

He is hoping to win a second term this year.

Lattimore has been designated by the Cayuga County Republican Committee to run for mayor. It is the sixth consecutive election he has been the party's standard-bearer in the city.

"I love Auburn," he told The Citizen on Monday.

Lattimore was elected mayor in 2003, defeating Democrat Chuck Mason — the current city clerk — and Conservative candidate Greg Rigby. But in 2007, Democratic challenger Michael Quill defeated him in his reelection bid.

Quill was reelected in 2011, 2015 and 2019. Lattimore was his opponent in those elections. Quill announced in November that he will not seek a record-setting fifth term. Lattimore's father, Paul, also served four terms as mayor.

Lattimore has remained active in public service over the years. He served three terms as a Cayuga County legislator, with his final term concluding in 2021. He is now a member of the Cayuga County Civil Service Commission.

His priorities as mayor would include public safety and protecting the city's drinking water. He also wants to attract more businesses to the city.

He criticized the city's decision to establish its own ambulance service in 2021 after severing its longtime relationship with TLC Emergency Medical Services. He noted that the only opposition came from Tim Locastro, the lone Republican on the council.

"When you have a rubber stamp and everybody is a Democrat, it's not healthy," Lattimore said.

Barring any primary challenges, Lattimore will face Jimmy Giannettino, a Democrat, in the race for mayor. Giannettino is in his second term as a city councilor. He announced his candidacy for mayor after Quill said he will not run for reelection.

Lattimore is embracing the role of underdog in the mayoral race. He acknowledged that Giannettino is popular and Democrats have a voter enrollment advantage in the city.

"I want to make sure that at least the voting public has a choice between two people to lead this city," he said.

Cayuga County Republicans met Saturday to designate candidates for local offices. Other endorsements for city council, Cayuga County Legislature and town-level seats have not been announced.

John Camardo, chair of the Cayuga County Republican Committee, did not return The Citizen's call on Monday.