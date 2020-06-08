'I trust him': Gary Finch endorses John Lemondes to succeed him in NY Assembly

Early in his campaign, Lemondes pledged to keep the district office in Auburn. Finch believes that Lemondes will continue to work on issues that have been important to the assemblyman, including the opioid crisis and water quality.

"John is a problem solver and a consensus builder. He's a fighter, and when we send him to Albany, he's going to deliver for our local schools and hospitals," Finch said. "He's going to fight to protect the Finger Lakes. He's going to make sure our law enforcement officials and correction officers have the resources they need to do their jobs safely and protect our communities.

"John is the Republican who can win in November. Based on his character, he's the candidate we need to win in November."

It's the first time since 1999 that the Auburn-area Assembly seat is open. Twenty-one years ago, Finch won a special election to fill the seat vacated by Dan Fessenden.

This year, there's a possibility of a three-person race in the general election. If Fitzpatrick wins the GOP nomination, Lemondes will still appear on the Conservative and Independence lines. Dia Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor and school board member, is the Democratic candidate.