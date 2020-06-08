'I trust him': Gary Finch endorses John Lemondes to succeed him in NY Assembly

It's arguably the biggest endorsement in the race, and it went to John Lemondes.
Assemblyman Gary Finch, who is retiring after more than 20 years representing Auburn and parts of Cayuga County, is endorsing Lemondes, R-LaFayette, in the Republican primary. Lemondes is a U.S. Army veteran and farmer who launched his Assembly bid in March.
Lemondes and Danny Fitzpatrick are vying for the GOP nomination in the 126th Assembly District. The district includes parts of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
"John Lemondes has integrity," Finch, R-Springport, said in a statement. "During his decorated military career, John displayed the sort of leadership, dedication and service that the people of our community expect and deserve. His experience as a farmer and small business owner is ideally suited to our district."
Finch continued, "He's a devoted family man. I trust him. I'm asking Republicans across our district to join me in voting for him in the upcoming primary election."
It's the latest endorsement for Lemondes, who already has the support of the Republican committees in the district and several Cayuga County Republicans, including Sue Dwyer, the longtime county clerk.
Lemondes was a late entrant into the race. After Kenneth Bush III abruptly dropped out in March, Lemondes was selected by Republican, Conservative and Independence party leaders to replace Bush on the ballot.
Early in his campaign, Lemondes pledged to keep the district office in Auburn. Finch believes that Lemondes will continue to work on issues that have been important to the assemblyman, including the opioid crisis and water quality.
"John is a problem solver and a consensus builder. He's a fighter, and when we send him to Albany, he's going to deliver for our local schools and hospitals," Finch said. "He's going to fight to protect the Finger Lakes. He's going to make sure our law enforcement officials and correction officers have the resources they need to do their jobs safely and protect our communities.
"John is the Republican who can win in November. Based on his character, he's the candidate we need to win in November."
It's the first time since 1999 that the Auburn-area Assembly seat is open. Twenty-one years ago, Finch won a special election to fill the seat vacated by Dan Fessenden.
This year, there's a possibility of a three-person race in the general election. If Fitzpatrick wins the GOP nomination, Lemondes will still appear on the Conservative and Independence lines. Dia Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor and school board member, is the Democratic candidate.
There are over 5,000 more Republican voters than Democrats in the district. The district has more than 5,000 Independence Party voters and over 1,900 Conservatives, according to the enrollment data.
The GOP primary election is Tuesday, June 23. Early voting begins Saturday, June 13, and runs through Sunday, June 21.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.