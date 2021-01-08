'I was shocked': How Mark Strong became Cayuga County's newest legislator

As a member of the Cayuga County Fire Advisory Board, Moravia resident Mark Strong has interacted with local government from time to time through the years. But until a couple of months ago, he had no thoughts of serving as a county legislator.

That began to change when he got a phone call from a current legislator, asking if he'd consider filling a vacancy that had just emerged in District 9, which includes the towns of Moravia, Niles, Sempronius and Summerhill.

"I was shocked," Strong said Wednesday, the morning after he was formally appointed and sworn in as a legislator. "I had never thought about being on the Legislature."

That's exactly why Strong initially hesitated during that first conversation with a current legislator, whom Strong declined to name. He agreed, though, to think about it. He then turned to his wife, his parents and friends, and they all had a similar message.

"Everybody said, 'I think you should, Mark. I think you'll be good at it,'" he said. "'You'll speak for those people (in District 9) because you know them. You're just like them.'"