'I was shocked': How Mark Strong became Cayuga County's newest legislator

As a member of the Cayuga County Fire Advisory Board, Moravia resident Mark Strong has interacted with local government from time to time through the years. But until a couple of months ago, he had no thoughts of serving as a county legislator.
That began to change when he got a phone call from a current legislator, asking if he'd consider filling a vacancy that had just emerged in District 9, which includes the towns of Moravia, Niles, Sempronius and Summerhill.
"I was shocked," Strong said Wednesday, the morning after he was formally appointed and sworn in as a legislator. "I had never thought about being on the Legislature."
That's exactly why Strong initially hesitated during that first conversation with a current legislator, whom Strong declined to name. He agreed, though, to think about it. He then turned to his wife, his parents and friends, and they all had a similar message.
"Everybody said, 'I think you should, Mark. I think you'll be good at it,'" he said. "'You'll speak for those people (in District 9) because you know them. You're just like them.'"
The 29-year veteran of the Moravia Fire Department and retired corrections officer decided he would give it a shot. The next step was meeting with Republican leaders in the four towns within the district, but he wasn't the only person they were considering for the job. Strong believe his selection was a long shot, but when they informed him of their choice, he had the same reaction as that initial phone call.
"I was shocked," he said again, this time with a laugh.
The next steps included meetings with the Republican and Democratic caucuses on the Legislature, and after that was done, he got a final phone call from Legislature Minority Leader Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius, telling Strong he was expected to be appointed on Jan. 5. With a unanimous vote, that's what happened.
Strong fills the seat vacated in September by Charlie Ripley, who resigned as District 9 legislator to take over as Summerhill town supervisor. Strong's appointment lasts through the end of this year, but he intends to run for election to the seat in this year's election.
All of the Legislature seats up for election this year carry two-year terms, the result of a public referendum approved by voters in 2019 that will result in bringing terms for all 15 seats on the body into alignment. The purpose is to allow for potential changes in legislative districts ahead of the 2023 election.
Since he first became interested in the position, Strong has been diving through old minutes of Legislature meetings and following the committees and full Legislature meetings. But he also readily acknowledges he'll need some time to get comfortable in the job.
"I realize I've got a large learning curve ahead of me," he said.
In terms of priorities, Strong said he will keep a close eye on taxes.
"I understand you don't operate for free," he said of county government services. "But you make sure the money we do spend is spent conservatively and wisely."
Strong also wants to advocate for the continued rollout of high-speed internet service in rural parts of the county, including his own district. Strong himself was able to access high-speed service at his home for the first time about a month ago. The recent reliance on distance learning for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic underscores the need to finish the job of getting the entire county served, he said.
As a firefighter and advisory board member, Strong is also eager to see the county hire a full-time, permanent emergency services director. The position has been tough for the county to fill and keep filled in recent years, and is currently being held down by an interim director while a search takes place.
