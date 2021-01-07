'I will be your champion': Mannion to chair NY Senate committee

After teaching for more than 25 years and issuing assignments to students, it's state Sen. John Mannion who has received his first assignment as a freshman lawmaker.

Mannion, D-Geddes, has been named chair of the new Senate Committee on Developmental Disabilities. With such a large Democratic caucus — there are 43 members of the majority conference — some committees have been split to form new panels.

The state Senate had a committee that focused on developmental disabilities and mental health. Now, there are separate committees for both issues.

As chair of the committee, Mannion will oversee the state Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, the Justice Center and laws covering people with disabilities.

"So many New York families know the struggles of having a loved one 'in the system,' and the enormous challenges of finding effective and trustworthy care," Mannion said. "My message to these families is this — I will be your champion. Your issues are my issues and I will never you feel lost or forgotten.

Mannion represents the 50th state Senate District, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Prior to being elected to the state Senate, he was an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus.