'I will not yield': Roger Misso will run in Democratic primary for Congress

RED CREEK — Roger Misso is staying in the 24th Congressional District race and plans to be a candidate in the Democratic primary election in June.
Misso, D-Syracuse, held a press conference outside his alma mater, Red Creek High School, to announce his decision. When the petitioning process begins next week, he will collect signatures to qualify for the June 23 primary.
"I have been asked to yield — to end this campaign — by those with political power," Misso said. "I have been asked to yield by those to whom I have given respect. I have been asked to yield by those who, with the flick of a wrist, say they don't need our rural towns and villages to win in November."
He continued, "But we are here. And today, on behalf of this place that raised, on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of rural people in central New York and all those who have been left behind by government, I have a message: I will not yield."
You have free articles remaining.
Misso will be part of a three-way field that includes Dana Balter, who challenged Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in 2018, and Francis Conole, who was endorsed by the Democratic committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
A Red Creek native, Misso has highlighted his rural roots throughout the campaign. He believes that will be an asset for Democrats in a general election race against Katko, who has won the district's rural counties by wide margins in past elections.
Misso also outlined some of his policy positions, including support for single-payer health care, addressing poverty, advancing gun safety legislation and a Green New Deal to combat climate change.
He repeated a line he's used often throughout the campaign — that only one person from Wayne County has ever been elected to Congress.
"I think it's time for a second," he said.
This story will be updated.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.