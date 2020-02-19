'I will not yield': Roger Misso will run in Democratic primary for Congress

RED CREEK — Roger Misso is staying in the 24th Congressional District race and plans to be a candidate in the Democratic primary election in June.

Misso, D-Syracuse, held a press conference outside his alma mater, Red Creek High School, to announce his decision. When the petitioning process begins next week, he will collect signatures to qualify for the June 23 primary.

"I have been asked to yield — to end this campaign — by those with political power," Misso said. "I have been asked to yield by those to whom I have given respect. I have been asked to yield by those who, with the flick of a wrist, say they don't need our rural towns and villages to win in November."

He continued, "But we are here. And today, on behalf of this place that raised, on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of rural people in central New York and all those who have been left behind by government, I have a message: I will not yield."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Misso will be part of a three-way field that includes Dana Balter, who challenged Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in 2018, and Francis Conole, who was endorsed by the Democratic committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties.