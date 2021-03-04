 Skip to main content
'I would love that': Katko invites Biden to Auburn diner with link to president
WASHINGTON

'I would love that': Katko invites Biden to Auburn diner with link to president

Biden

President Joe Biden, speaks as he meets with Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and members of the House of Representatives in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 4, 2021, on infrastructure. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Robert Harding

While at the White House for a meeting on an infrastructure plan, U.S. Rep. John Katko didn't miss an opportunity to invite President Joe Biden to Auburn. 

Katko, R-Camillus, told The Citizen that he spoke to Biden after the meeting Thursday. During the conversation, he invited the president to visit Auburn for breakfast or lunch at Hunter Dinerant. 

"He's like, 'I would love that,'" Katko said. 

The Genesee Street diner has a connection to the president. His in-laws, Louise and Robert Hunter, owned the diner. Biden, who is a Syracuse University law school graduate, married Neilia Hunter Biden, an Auburn native. His late wife died in a crash in 1972. 

Biden has maintained his central New York ties. He has visited the region many times while serving as a U.S. senator and, for eight years, as vice president. In 2014, he attended his niece's wedding in Auburn. After the wedding ceremony at St. Mary's Church, his motorcade made the short trip to Hunter Dinerant

During the visit, Biden posed for photos and ordered a chocolate milkshake. 

As Katko left the Oval Office following a 90-minute meeting about an infrastructure plan, he said Biden yelled over to him. 

"Hey, I'll see you up on the lake," the president said. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

