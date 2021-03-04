'I would love that': Katko invites Biden to Auburn diner with link to president

While at the White House for a meeting on an infrastructure plan, U.S. Rep. John Katko didn't miss an opportunity to invite President Joe Biden to Auburn.

Katko, R-Camillus, told The Citizen that he spoke to Biden after the meeting Thursday. During the conversation, he invited the president to visit Auburn for breakfast or lunch at Hunter Dinerant.

"He's like, 'I would love that,'" Katko said.

The Genesee Street diner has a connection to the president. His in-laws, Louise and Robert Hunter, owned the diner. Biden, who is a Syracuse University law school graduate, married Neilia Hunter Biden, an Auburn native. His late wife died in a crash in 1972.