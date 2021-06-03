Ian Phillips to step down as Cayuga County Democratic chair

"Not only has Ian successfully worked with candidates, he has educated and engaged the broader community in the vetting and campaigning process here in Cayuga County in order to ensure a strong support system for candidates," she said. "Personally, I would like to thank Ian for his time and commitment to electing diverse and effective candidates for local offices at every level."

State Sen. John Mannion, who represents parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, also praised Phillips. When Mannion first ran for state Senate in 2018, Phillips was his campaign manager.

While Mannion narrowly lost that race, he tried again last year and was elected to represent the 50th Senate District.

"In his tenure as chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, Ian Phillips was instrumental in changing the balance of power in the county," Mannion said. "He was a transformational leader and will continue to be as a member of our community. He recruited qualified candidates and used his expertise to advance their campaigns and important issues. Personally, without him, I am not a state senator and would not be able to proudly represent the people of Cayuga County that we both care so deeply about."

Phillips, who works as a regional political organizer for New York State United Teachers, will continue to serve on the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Election. He was reelected to the school board in May.

