If Rep. John Katko got his way, Jan. 6 panel would be different

One statement changed everything.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, on May 18, 2021, announced his opposition to legislation that would establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He criticized Democrats, namely Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for not negotiating in good faith. He then picked apart the bill, questioning whether a commission's work would be "duplicative" since there were other investigations already in progress.

McCarthy's comments did not just signal to Republicans that they should oppose the bill. It was a public betrayal of U.S. Rep. John Katko, the lead Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee whom McCarthy tasked with negotiating the legislation.

As the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack holds prime-time hearings, it's easy to forget there was bipartisan support for a commission — until there wasn't.

Katko worked with House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, who is now the chair of the select committee, to negotiate the Jan. 6 commission bill. During their conversations, Katko secured concessions from Thompson that were key to reaching an agreement.

Before talks began, House Democrats proposed an 11-member commission, seven appointed by Democrats and four named by Republicans. Katko was able to get Thompson to agree to a 10-member commission, with each party appointing five members.

The other significant concessions: Democrats would name the chair, but Republicans would choose the vice chair. Working together, the chair and the vice chair would appoint the commission's staff and agree on the issuance of subpoenas. (The majority of the commission could agree to issue subpoenas, too.)

After Katko and Thompson announced their agreement on May 15, Katko believed it was a good bill.

"As I have called for since the days just after the attack, an independent, 9/11-style review is critical for getting answers our (Capitol Police officers) and all Americans deserve," he said. "This is about facts, not partisan politics. I appreciate Chairman Thompson's robust collaboration and strong commitment to working together on this effort."

Three days later, McCarthy's statement made it clear that Republican leadership would not endorse a bipartisan commission. House Democrats moved ahead with a vote, but House Republican Whip Steve Scalise urged GOP members to oppose the bill.

During the House floor debate, Katko was in an awkward position. Most of his party opposed the legislation, but he was leading the GOP side on the floor. He also had to fact-check comments made by Republicans as they panned the bill.

When the House passed the legislation on May 20, 35 Republicans — including Katko — broke with their party's leadership to support the creation of a Jan. 6 commission. There wasn't enough support in the Senate to advance the bill.

With no hope of a bipartisan panel, House Democratic leaders opted to create a select committee, which is now presenting its findings to the American people. Even as Republicans railed against the select committee, Democrats hoped GOP members who were outraged at the attack would join them in the investigation.

There were two takers: U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who has been the most vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack; and U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican. Both not only joined the committee, but they had voted to impeach Trump in January 2021.

Katko was viewed as a prime candidate to join the committee for a few reasons. He also voted to impeach Trump, he is the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee and he had played a leading role in crafting the commission legislation.

But after the failure of the commission bill, Katko wasn't interested in participating in the Democratic-led investigation.

"It would be a turbo-charged partisan exercise, not an honest fact-finding body that the American people and Capitol Police deserve," he said in June 2021.

There was no mention of the partisanship that thwarted Katko's attempt to create a bipartisan commission. It was his party, not Democrats, that derailed his hopes for an independent review. The events that occurred on Jan. 6 were too serious to ignore, so the House majority pushed forward with the select committee.

On June 30, 2021, the House voted to establish the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. Two Republicans — Cheney and Kinzinger — joined with Democrats to support the committee's creation. Katko sided with GOP leadership — McCarthy and others who shot down his Jan. 6 commission bill — to oppose the measure.

