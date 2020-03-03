IJC launches 'expedited' review of Plan 2014, Lake Ontario water regulation

With the support of the U.S. and Canadian governments, the International Joint Commission will conduct an "expedited" review of Plan 2014 — the Lake Ontario water regulation scheme that's been criticized after flooding occurred in two of the last three years.
The review is expected to last between 18 and 24 months, according to the commission. It will be funded by the U.S. and Canadian governments. Each country will provide $1.5 million for the inquiry.
The investigation will be managed by the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management Committee, a subcommittee of the commission's International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, the International Niagara Board of Control and the International Lake Superior Board of Control. The Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board is tasked with executing Plan 2014.
A statement from the IJC further explains the role of the subcommittee, known as the GLAM Committee. It provides the boards under the IJC's purview with data and information to "review the performance of regulation plans so that the boards can evaluate potential changes to those plans."
"The IJC is committed to making this an open and transparent review and is in the process of creating a special advisory group to support the GLAM Committee through this process," said Jane Corwin, the commission's U.S. section chair.
Pierre Beland, the Canadian section chair of the IJC, added: "The advisory group will create an invaluable, direct connection between the review and those impacted by water levels and flows throughout the system."
The IJC has been criticized by business owners, elected officials and residents who believe that the bi-national panel, which regulates shared boundary waters between the U.S. and Canada, hasn't done enough to prevent flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Plan 2014 was adopted in December 2016. When flooding occurred along the lake and river in 2017, critics pointed to Plan 2014 as the culprit. On the U.S. side of the lake and river, President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for eight counties affected by flooding.
There were high water levels again in 2019. Flooding is possible again this year. The lake is already 1 1/2 feet higher than the historical average for this time of year.
The IJC recently announced that outflows will be maximized to reduce the risk of flooding. High outflows will continue through March 31 — before the start of the navigation season.
While Plan 2014 has been panned by New York elected officials, business owners and residents, the IJC believes that extreme weather and inflows from the other Great Lakes contribute to the flooding.
"No regulation plan will be able to prevent the extremely high water levels and flows experienced during these periods of record-setting water supplies," the commission said. "However, the IJC remains fully committed to finding the best solutions possible for managing levels and flows, especially during these periods of extreme conditions."
