IJC launches 'expedited' review of Plan 2014, Lake Ontario water regulation

With the support of the U.S. and Canadian governments, the International Joint Commission will conduct an "expedited" review of Plan 2014 — the Lake Ontario water regulation scheme that's been criticized after flooding occurred in two of the last three years.

The review is expected to last between 18 and 24 months, according to the commission. It will be funded by the U.S. and Canadian governments. Each country will provide $1.5 million for the inquiry.

The investigation will be managed by the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Adaptive Management Committee, a subcommittee of the commission's International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, the International Niagara Board of Control and the International Lake Superior Board of Control. The Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board is tasked with executing Plan 2014.

A statement from the IJC further explains the role of the subcommittee, known as the GLAM Committee. It provides the boards under the IJC's purview with data and information to "review the performance of regulation plans so that the boards can evaluate potential changes to those plans."