Illuminated fountain unveiled in Seneca Falls to mark women's suffrage centennial

SENECA FALLS — For one week, a section of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal in the birthplace of women's rights will have a colorful display to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

A ceremony was held at People's Park in Seneca Falls Wednesday to unveil an 80-foot-tall illuminated fountain. The fountain, which features a pump manufactured at ITT Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls, will be displayed through Sept. 8.

Every night at 8:26 p.m., the fountain will be lit in purple, white and gold. The lights will cycle through to commemorate the women's suffrage centennial.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who headlined the event, commented on the symbolism of the fountain's placement on the canal. The canal brought people to the region and it became a hotbed for various causes, namely women's rights.

"All this came together in tiny little Seneca Falls and that is such a powerful story represented by this fountain today," Hochul said.

The Seneca Falls Convention was held in 1848. While women wouldn't win the right to vote for 72 more years, it was in Seneca Falls where those efforts began.