Illuminated fountain unveiled in Seneca Falls to mark women's suffrage centennial

SENECA FALLS — For one week, a section of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal in the birthplace of women's rights will have a colorful display to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
A ceremony was held at People's Park in Seneca Falls Wednesday to unveil an 80-foot-tall illuminated fountain. The fountain, which features a pump manufactured at ITT Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls, will be displayed through Sept. 8.
Every night at 8:26 p.m., the fountain will be lit in purple, white and gold. The lights will cycle through to commemorate the women's suffrage centennial.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who headlined the event, commented on the symbolism of the fountain's placement on the canal. The canal brought people to the region and it became a hotbed for various causes, namely women's rights.
"All this came together in tiny little Seneca Falls and that is such a powerful story represented by this fountain today," Hochul said.
The Seneca Falls Convention was held in 1848. While women wouldn't win the right to vote for 72 more years, it was in Seneca Falls where those efforts began.
New York allowed women to vote in 1917, three years before the 19th Amendment was ratified. It was on Aug. 18, 1920, that the amendment, which states that the right to vote shall not be denied on account of sex, was ratified. It was certified on Aug. 26, 1920.
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered how New York and the rest of the country marks the suffrage centennial. Some events have shifted online or were canceled.
One of the exceptions was Wednesday. The ceremony to unveil the fountain was in-person, with chairs spaced apart and attendees wearing masks.
"It needed to happen," Hochul said of celebrating the anniversary. "This is not one you can push off another year. It's not an annual event. It's a centennial, every 100 years. We have been looking forward to this day."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.