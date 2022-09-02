'I'm your senator': Schumer in his element at NY State Fair

GEDDES — You cannot miss Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the New York State Fair.

Many politicians come to the fair, but no one matches Schumer's level of engagement with fairgoers.

You can't miss him. Interns carry signs announcing his presence. He tries to meet as many people as possible, introducing himself with some variation of, "Hello! I'm your senator, Chuck Schumer."

On Tuesday, Schumer had to call an audible. A rainstorm passed through central New York and it began to downpour shortly after his arrival at the fairgrounds. Instead of walking around the fair, he took shelter in the Science & Industry Building — a fitting location since many unions have tables inside the facility.

An impromptu press conference was held and Schumer covered issues of local importance. He pledged to continue to push for a semiconductor chip manufacturing facility in the region and reiterated his support for the construction of the Interstate 81 viaduct's replacement in Syracuse.

He also addressed national topics and the upcoming election. Prior to meeting with reporters, a nurse from SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse approached him and asked what he was doing to protect abortion rights for all American women. He later told the press that if they get more Democratic senators elected in November, he hopes to hold a vote on a bill that would ensure women have access to abortion.

"Women feel very strongly, whatever their views, whatever their religion, that they should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies and not have some politician order them what to do," he said.

Schumer likes Democrats' odds in November. Now, the Senate has a 50-50 split, but there are several key races on the ballot in two months. He is hoping that his party will pick up seats.

There is a reason why Schumer is confident. He thinks Democrats have shown voters that they can advance legislation, whether it's the passage of a gun safety bill — the first major action on guns in three decades — or a measure to ensure veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq have access to health care.

Other legislative victories include the bill that provides billions in incentives to build semiconductor chip manufacturing facilities, allowing Finland and Sweden to join NATO and the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes important provisions to combat climate change and reduce prescription drug prices.

"I think the people now see that when Democrats are in charge, we can get something," Schumer said. "Now, I'd rather do everything in a bipartisan way, and half of the bills we've done have been Democrats and Republicans. But when they won't let us do something, like on pharmaceuticals, like on climate change, we've gotta do it ourselves."

With the end of the question-and-answer session with reporters, Schumer resumed his hand-shaking and selfie-taking with fairgoers. There were some hecklers, but most people welcomed him. He made sure to repeat what one man told him — that he voted for former President Donald Trump, but supports New York's senior senator.

It was an example of why Schumer loves the state fair.

"I love getting out and meeting people," he said. "You hear what's on people's minds. This fair has a cross-section of people from across New York state... Here, you meet average folks and say, 'What can I do for you?' It's the best way to meet people."

The rain prevented Schumer from getting his hands on a sausage sandwich, but he ventured over to the Dairy Products Building for some ice cream — he ordered the sea salt caramel coffee ice cream in a dish from Perry's, a western New York company.

As he prepared to leave the fair, there was one more question. He is up for reelection this year. He is seeking another six-year term representing New York in the U.S. Senate.

Schumer has served in the Senate since 1999. He believes the representation he has provided the state is why New Yorkers keep sending him back.

"I work hard for New York and it always works out, and that's what I'm doing now," he said. "Continuing to just work in my job helping New York as best I can."