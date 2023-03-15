As other business groups speak out against a proposed minimum wage increase, a separate collective is calling for its passage.

The New York Business for a Fair Minimum Wage Coalition, with more than 250 members, endorsed the Raise the Wage Act. The legislation introduced by state Sen. Jessica Ramos and Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner would increase the state's minimum wage to $21.25 an hour for New York City and downstate workers and $20 an hour in upstate.

After the increase is phased in, the minimum wage would be indexed using a formula that factors in cost of living and labor productivity.

The coalition highlighted a Data for Progress poll released in January that found 80% of likely voters in New York either strongly or somewhat support the Raise the Wage Act. In upstate regions, at least two-thirds of voters said they support the legislation.

Holly Sklar, CEO of Business for a Fair Minimum Wage, said it helps businesses when customers have more money to spend.

"Research shows that minimum wage increases do not have negative employment effects," Sklar said. "Fair wages help businesses hire and retain employees and deliver the responsive customer service that leads to repeat customers instead of lost customers."

New York has two minimum wages — one for New York City, Long Island and Westchester County and another for the rest of the state, mostly upstate counties. The minimum wage for workers on Long Island, in New York City and Westchester County is $15 an hour. In the rest of the state, the minimum wage is $14.20 an hour, but it could rise to $15 an hour at the end of this year.

While New York has one of the highest state minimum wages in the country, supporters of the Raise the Wage Act believe another increase is necessary because of high inflation.

Critics of a minimum wage increase say that it will hurt businesses and lead to job cuts. But Jennifer Walls, who owns The Sweet Praxis in Syracuse, says minimum wage hikes help the economy.

"They boost small business sales and revenues," Walls said. "A minimum wage reflecting the cost of living is important for quality of life."

The minimum wage will likely be a topic raised during state budget negotiations. Gov. Kathy Hochul did not include an increase in her budget proposal, but she does support indexing the minimum wage to inflation. The Democratic-led state Legislature partially agrees with Hochul. The one-house budgets released by the state Assembly and Senate call for indexing, but they also support increasing the minimum wage.