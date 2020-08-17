In Auburn, Schumer pledges to stamp out U.S. Postal Service changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer isn't mailing it in.

At a press conference outside the post office in Auburn, Schumer said Monday that he will fight changes made to the U.S. Postal Service under Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster general. The changes include ending overtime, not substituting for employees who can't work because of COVID-19, dismantling sorting machines and how the postal service classifies election mail.

There are concerns that DeJoy's cost-cutting moves are already affecting mail delivery across the country. Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, told reporters he's already hearing from New Yorkers complaining that their mail is late.

"DeJoy is hurting the post office dramatically and that hurts everyone here in central New York who depends on the mail," he said.

One reason Schumer is worried is the actions could impact voting by mail for the presidential election. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states are expanding absentee voting. New York allowed voters to use COVID-19 as an excuse to cast an absentee ballot in the June primary election. It's expected that the same policy will be in place for the general election.