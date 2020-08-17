In Auburn, Schumer pledges to stamp out U.S. Postal Service changes

AUBURN — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer isn't mailing it in.
At a press conference outside the post office in Auburn, Schumer said Monday that he will fight changes made to the U.S. Postal Service under Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster general. The changes include ending overtime, not substituting for employees who can't work because of COVID-19, dismantling sorting machines and how the postal service classifies election mail.
There are concerns that DeJoy's cost-cutting moves are already affecting mail delivery across the country. Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, told reporters he's already hearing from New Yorkers complaining that their mail is late.
"DeJoy is hurting the post office dramatically and that hurts everyone here in central New York who depends on the mail," he said.
One reason Schumer is worried is the actions could impact voting by mail for the presidential election. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many states are expanding absentee voting. New York allowed voters to use COVID-19 as an excuse to cast an absentee ballot in the June primary election. It's expected that the same policy will be in place for the general election.
Tom Dlugolenski, vice president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 134 in central New York, said the postal service can deliver 600 million pieces of mail a day. Based on the approximately 138 million people who voted in 2016, he thinks the postal service can handle the increased demand if more voters cast absentee ballots. But that job will be more difficult due to DeJoy's actions.
"The destructive efforts led by the president and the postmaster general are discrediting the postal service to call into question the possibility of an election that may not be accurate, and that's wrong," Dlugolenski said. "That is simply wrong."
Schumer requested a meeting with DeJoy, but the postmaster general didn't respond to three messages. It wasn't until Schumer, who is in the midst of negotiations for a new COVID-19 relief bill, told White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that he wouldn't engage in talks until he got a meeting with DeJoy.
DeJoy finally agreed to meet, but Schumer said "he had a real chip on his shoulder." It was clear, Schumer continued, that the postmaster general "wants to dismantle the post office brick by brick."
"We gotta save the post office, not run it into the ground," he added.
Schumer outlined the plan for addressing the situation involving the U.S. Postal Service. The House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is chaired by New York U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, called DeJoy to testify at a hearing on Friday. Hearings have been requested in the Senate, too.
If DeJoy does not testify at any congressional hearings, Schumer thinks he should be fired.
Beyond the hearings, Schumer said Democrats are introducing legislation in Congress that would roll back the postal service changes. It would require the agency to resume overtime, meet hiring standards and treat absentee ballots as first-class mail. It also includes $25 billion in funding.
The House will consider the bill on Saturday. Schumer has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a vote on the proposal. If the Senate doesn't vote on the bill, he said Democrats "will do everything we can" to attach the measure to the next must-pass bill in Congress.
"This is very, very important," Schumer said. "We cannot let the post office wither away."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.