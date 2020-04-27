In blow to Bernie Sanders, NY cancels Democratic presidential primary

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

New York will not have a Democratic presidential primary election in 2020.

The state's Democratic election commissioners, Douglas Kellner and Andrew Spano, decided Monday to remove candidates who suspended their presidential campaigns from the ballot. With former Vice President Joe Biden the only candidate remaining in the race, the primary has been canceled.

The presidential primary was scheduled for April 28, but it was postponed until June 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state budget approved in April included a provision that allows the Board of Elections to drop presidential candidates from the primary ballot if they suspend their campaigns. Biden's competitors, including Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race. Sanders also endorsed Biden in mid-April.

Sanders and his supporters wanted New York to keep the senator's name on the ballot so he could have more influence in developing the Democratic Party's platform at the convention this summer. But the Democratic election commissioners didn't view the primary as necessary now that Biden is the lone Democrat in the race and the party's presumptive nominee.