In CNY Democratic primary for Congress, it's style versus substance

Democrats in the 24th Congressional District are in the final days of an unprecedented primary election. Because of COVID-19, thousands of voters opted to cast absentee ballots. Candidates and their volunteers, who would usually be knocking on doors during the final weekend before an election, are forced to use phone banks and virtual events to make last-minute connections.
Tuesday will be the final opportunity for Democratic voters to decide whether they want Dana Balter or Francis Conole to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in November. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The primary campaign is best summarized as a clash between style and substance. Conole's supporters argue that he's the candidate that can defeat Katko — that the primary race is about electability. Balter's supporters highlight her policy knowledge and how close she came two years ago to beating Katko in the general election.
Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, who chairs the Onondaga County Democratic Committee, has endorsed Conole. Her committee voted in February to support Conole — an important endorsement for the U.S. Navy veteran four months before the primary.
Hunter believes that there really aren't many policy differences between Balter and Conole. The main difference, she continued, is who can defeat Katko. She said there are voters, not just members of her committee, who supported Balter in 2018 but decided to back Conole this year.
"His message resonated with the committee members. It's about really taking back this seat in November," Hunter said. "Who has the qualifications, the character and the plan to win in November? Really, we're talking about electability."
It's a similar case made by Auburn City Councilor Debby McCormick, who was one of Conole's early supporters. She mentioned Conole's naval career and his experience serving in government — he was a defense policy adviser at the Pentagon.
With such an extensive resume, she believes he would be more competitive than Balter against Katko.
"I think he's the one that can stand up to John Katko and win in the end," McCormick said.
For Balter supporters, it's about much more than electability. Yes, they believe their preferred candidate can beat Katko. But it's not just about what she can do in November. It's about what she could do beginning in January 2021.
State Sen. Rachel May officially endorsed Balter more than a month ago, but they have been allies for much longer. When Balter lost to Katko by five percentage points two years ago, May won the 53rd state Senate District seat. She's in her first term as a state senator and running for reelection.
What May likes about Balter, she told The Citizen, is that she's "more embedded in this community." As an example, she mentioned how Balter mobilized her supporters to make masks at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
From May's perspective, that showcased one of Balter's admirable traits.
"It makes people feel like they have a stake in the political system," she said. "I really appreciate that about her approach to campaigning and, I think, governing."
Balter's policy positions matter, too. May singled out Balter's support for a Medicare for All system. May has been an advocate for a single-payer system at the state level.
Former Auburn Mayor Melina Carnicelli has endorsed Balter, too. Carnicelli appreciates Balter's commitment and integrity — and the fact that she's an intelligent, woman candidate.
In an interview, Carnicelli called Balter a "policy wonk" who understands how policy is developed and how to achieve change through legislative action. If Balter is elected, she argued that it would help address the gender gap.
"When we are presented with a competent woman of substance and intelligence and a male person who may have similar characteristics, why wouldn't we elect a woman?" she asked.
There is one thing Balter and Conole supporters can agree on, and that's the need for a united front after the primary.
May noted that Katko has endorsed President Donald Trump. She believes that's "disqualifying" because of Trump's actions over the course of his term in office. McCormick echoed that sentiment, adding that Democrats "gotta win in November."
Whether Balter or Conole is the nominee, Hunter believes the party will focus on the main objective: Defeating Katko in the general election.
"I definitely think either one of the candidates, after a primary, would be reflective of the majority of ideals that folks would be wanting in November," she said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
