In CNY Democratic primary for Congress, it's style versus substance

Democrats in the 24th Congressional District are in the final days of an unprecedented primary election. Because of COVID-19, thousands of voters opted to cast absentee ballots. Candidates and their volunteers, who would usually be knocking on doors during the final weekend before an election, are forced to use phone banks and virtual events to make last-minute connections.

Tuesday will be the final opportunity for Democratic voters to decide whether they want Dana Balter or Francis Conole to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in November. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The primary campaign is best summarized as a clash between style and substance. Conole's supporters argue that he's the candidate that can defeat Katko — that the primary race is about electability. Balter's supporters highlight her policy knowledge and how close she came two years ago to beating Katko in the general election.

Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, who chairs the Onondaga County Democratic Committee, has endorsed Conole. Her committee voted in February to support Conole — an important endorsement for the U.S. Navy veteran four months before the primary.