U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand visited central New York on Tuesday to unveil a bill that would provide $50 billion to boost rural economic development.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has sponsored the Rebuild Rural America Act. The bill's main provision is the creation of a $50 billion block grant program to support long-term projects, including funding for child care centers, health care providers, main street revitalization and workforce development.

The legislation would also establish the Rural Innovation and Partnership Administration within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The new agency would help local governments get information on federal resources and technical assistance, according to Gillibrand's office.

Gillibrand's bill would also launch the Rural Future Corps to place AmeriCorps fellows in rural areas and set up new programs to help rural communities utilize technical assistance experts.

Gillibrand visited the village of Hamilton in Madison County to announce her introduction of the Rebuild Rural America Act.

"New York's rural communities face a variety of unique challenges, but too often, the federal government has failed to adequately support them," Gillibrand said. "My Rebuild Rural America Act will invest $50 billion into rural America to help communities build schools, expand child care access, catalyze private investment, train workers for in-demand jobs and bolster critical infrastructure."

Madison County leaders endorsed Gillibrand's bill, including Hamilton Mayor RuthAnn Loveless. In a statement provided by Gillibrand's office, Loveless said she is "anxious to learn more about the federal and local partnerships planned and the ways we can work together for the betterment of our communities." Hamilton Supervisor Eve Ann Shwartz called the legislation "an important effort to bring much-needed financial and technical support to rural communities."

Gillibrand is hoping to include the legislative text in the next farm bill. The current farm bill expires at the end of September. Congress is working to draft a new farm bill.