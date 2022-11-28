In farewell address, Rep. John Katko reflects on 'hell of a ride'

Early in his farewell address at Syracuse University on Monday, U.S. Rep. John Katko offered a reminder of why he decided not to seek a fifth term in Congress.

He became emotional when recognizing his family, including his wife, Robin, in the audience. When he announced that he would not run for reelection this year, he said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

"They didn't make the decision to run (for Congress). Robin and I did," he said. "They had to see a lot of things I had to go through and I'm sorry about some of the things you had to see. But I appreciate everything you guys have done. Your support has been great."

The event doubled as a goodbye to one of central New York's most consequential congressional representatives — a moderate Republican who wasn't afraid to buck his party if it meant getting a legislative win for his district — and one of the last opportunities to get Katko's thoughts on the state of Congress.

Katko praised his staff, describing himself as "the lead singer in a very good band." He credited his aides for the legislative record he built over eight years — one that led to him being consistently rated among the most bipartisan members of Congress.

"What drove me to go to Congress was the frustration to see how people fight and people are just banging heads all the time," he said. "For me, I wanted to go to Congress, I wanted to surround myself with staff in Congress that wanted to solve serious problems and in doing so focus on unifying issues, not the ones that divide us, the ones that can unify us and should unify us."

There were plenty of examples to cite, from his work on mental health care and the opioid epidemic to homeland security. He became a leader on homeland security issues in Congress, rising to become the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee in his fourth and final term. Many of his legislative achievements stemmed from his work on that panel.

During a question-and-answer session moderated by Grant Reeher, Katko faced questions about some of the issues he worked and the votes he cast. When asked for his most difficult vote, he couldn't think of one. However, he addressed the buildup and aftermath of his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. He was one of 10 Republicans who supported Trump's impeachment after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The night before the impeachment vote, he said there was a "sense of calm." But he acknowledged that there was also a "sense of foreboding" of what was to come. He faced much criticism for that vote within the Republican Party, but nearly two years later, called it a "no-brainer."

Regarding congressional reform, he reiterated his support for term limits. He thinks members of the House and Senate should be limited to 12 years of service — six terms in the House and two terms in the Senate.

The one thing he will miss most about the job is walking into the Capitol — he said it gives him a lump in his throat and makes him ask, "How the heck did I get there?" What will he miss the least? "A lot of my colleagues," he said.

He encouraged his successor, Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Brandon Williams, to listen to people on both sides, regardless of their political affiliation.

"We represent everybody," he said.

Katko has a little more than one month remaining in his term. The House of Representatives will be in session and will likely vote on some important bills, including the annual defense policy legislation and a measure to fund the government.

As his congressional career winds down, Katko had a final message for his supporters and central New Yorkers.

"Thanks again to everybody," he said. "I appreciate the time I had. It's been a hell of a ride. But Robin and I are ready for what comes next."