In first weekend, Cayuga County early voting tops 2019 total

Election officials knew there would be more early votes in a presidential year, and it didn't take long for Cayuga County to beat its 2019 total.

There were 1,991 early voters at the county's three polling sites over the weekend, topping the 1,886 early voters who cast ballots in local elections last year.

On Monday, there were 1,480 early voters at the county's sites in Auburn, Cato and Venice.

Through the first two days of early voting, Cayuga County was among the top counties for turnout in the state with 4.13% of all voters casting early ballots. Only four other counties — Staten Island, Schenectady, Yates and Erie — had higher early voting turnout as a percentage of total voters.

Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, said the first weekend of early voting went smoothly.

"All three locations were super busy from the time they opened," she said. "There were lines when they opened. I was at Clifford Park and we had people in line when closing time came ... The numbers are great."

Lawmakers passed legislation last year to make New York the 38th state to allow early voting. The law establishes a nine-day early voting period before Election Day.