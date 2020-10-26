In first weekend, Cayuga County early voting tops 2019 total

Election officials knew there would be more early votes in a presidential year, and it didn't take long for Cayuga County to beat its 2019 total.
There were 1,991 early voters at the county's three polling sites over the weekend, topping the 1,886 early voters who cast ballots in local elections last year.
On Monday, there were 1,480 early voters at the county's sites in Auburn, Cato and Venice.
Through the first two days of early voting, Cayuga County was among the top counties for turnout in the state with 4.13% of all voters casting early ballots. Only four other counties — Staten Island, Schenectady, Yates and Erie — had higher early voting turnout as a percentage of total voters.
Katie Lacey, the Democratic elections commissioner in Cayuga County, said the first weekend of early voting went smoothly.
"All three locations were super busy from the time they opened," she said. "There were lines when they opened. I was at Clifford Park and we had people in line when closing time came ... The numbers are great."
Lawmakers passed legislation last year to make New York the 38th state to allow early voting. The law establishes a nine-day early voting period before Election Day.
Early voting was in place for the local general election in 2019. There was early voting for the presidential, congressional and state-level primary elections in June.
The law requires counties to have a minimum of one early voting site for every 50,000 registered voters. Because of Cayuga County's size, Lacey and Cherl Heary, the Republican elections commissioner, decided to have three early voting locations: One in Auburn, one north of the city and one in the southern part of the county.
Last year, the county had its early voting sites in Auburn, Conquest and Venice. The elections board moved the early voting location from Conquest to Cato this year
With higher turnout this year, Lacey said they are getting more feedback from voters.
"We got a lot of compliments (Sunday). A lot of people were saying it was an easy process," she said. "They were impressed by it. They were very positive about it. It's nice that they're happy about it."
