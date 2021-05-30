In honor of two CNY veterans, Rep. John Katko reintroduces bills before Memorial Day

Before Memorial Day weekend, U.S. Rep. John Katko reintroduced two bills that were inspired by central New York veterans.
Katko, R-Camillus, is renewing an effort to pass the Lawrence J. Hackett Jr. Vietnam Veterans Agent Orange Fairness Act. This legislation was first introduced by Katko's predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei, in 2014.
The bill would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish a task force to determine how to provide financial support and health care coverage to veterans exposed to Agent Orange. It would also seek to create an outreach campaign to raise awareness about the risks of Agent Orange exposure, which has been linked to various forms of cancer and other diseases.
Hackett was from central New York and served with the Army during the Vietnam War. He was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. He died of cancer in 2006.
Katko reintroduced the bill with a Democratic cosponsor, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb. Lamb is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
A second bill sponsored by Katko, the William Becker Promoting Careers in Aviation for America's Veterans Act, would allow G.I. Bill benefits to be used for private pilot's license training. It would also require the development of a national strategy to help veterans pursue careers in aviation.
Another provision of the bill would assist veterans who have been denied tax benefits and forced to pay back taxes.
The legislation is named for Becker, a Korean War veteran from Baldwinsville. Katko introduced the bill with U.S. Rep. Colin Allred.
"This push aims to recognize the incredible sacrifices made by our military personnel and veterans, and deliver the relief and support they deserve," Katko said.
He also commented on Memorial Day, which will be observed on Monday. He said the federal holiday "is a time where we pay tribute to those who have given their lives for our freedom and democracy, as well as our current servicemembers, veterans and their families."
