In honor of two CNY veterans, Rep. John Katko reintroduces bills before Memorial Day

Before Memorial Day weekend, U.S. Rep. John Katko reintroduced two bills that were inspired by central New York veterans.

Katko, R-Camillus, is renewing an effort to pass the Lawrence J. Hackett Jr. Vietnam Veterans Agent Orange Fairness Act. This legislation was first introduced by Katko's predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Dan Maffei, in 2014.

The bill would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish a task force to determine how to provide financial support and health care coverage to veterans exposed to Agent Orange. It would also seek to create an outreach campaign to raise awareness about the risks of Agent Orange exposure, which has been linked to various forms of cancer and other diseases.

Hackett was from central New York and served with the Army during the Vietnam War. He was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. He died of cancer in 2006.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Katko reintroduced the bill with a Democratic cosponsor, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb. Lamb is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.