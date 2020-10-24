In latest TV ads, Balter backs Biden tax plan, highlights support of ex-Katko voter

In a new TV ad, Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter showcases the support of Bob, a Manlius resident. He praises Balter's work history — her time as a bartender and server in college, and her roles at a Connecticut nonprofit that served those with developmental disabilities.
But Bob hasn't always supported Balter. In the commercial he reveals that he previously voted for Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is seeking a fourth term this year.
"I voted for John Katko before, but not this time," Bob says in the ad, which was released by Balter's campaign this week and is airing in the Syracuse media market. "John Katko is totally Trump now. He's even behaving like Donald Trump, telling lies about Dana Balter."
The commercial continues a message that Balter delivered in a previous ad — that some former Katko voters are now siding with her in the 24th Congressional District race. She released a TV ad in August that featured voters who supported Katko in the past. They say they're voting for Balter this year.
A separate ad released by Balter's campaign last week aims to link her to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who has a double-digit lead in the 24th district, according to internal and public polls.
In the ad, Balter embraces Biden's tax plan to "make the super rick and corporations finally pay their fair share" and "cut taxes for working families, including tax credits for child care and caring for aging loved ones." She also reiterated her pledge to make health care affordable.
Balter has criticized Katko for supporting the 2017 tax law, which did cut income taxes for most Americans and slashed corporate taxes. She argues that most of the benefits went to the wealthy.
The ads are the 14th and 15th released by Balter during the general election campaign. She has been able to pay for several TV ads because of her fundraising prowess. In the third quarter, which began July 1 and ended Sept. 30, she raised more than $1.3 million — the second-highest quarterly total ever for a Syracuse-area congressional candidate. She holds the record with more than $1.5 million raised in the third quarter of 2018.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.