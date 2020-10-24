In latest TV ads, Balter backs Biden tax plan, highlights support of ex-Katko voter

In a new TV ad, Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter showcases the support of Bob, a Manlius resident. He praises Balter's work history — her time as a bartender and server in college, and her roles at a Connecticut nonprofit that served those with developmental disabilities.

But Bob hasn't always supported Balter. In the commercial he reveals that he previously voted for Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, who is seeking a fourth term this year.

"I voted for John Katko before, but not this time," Bob says in the ad, which was released by Balter's campaign this week and is airing in the Syracuse media market. "John Katko is totally Trump now. He's even behaving like Donald Trump, telling lies about Dana Balter."

The commercial continues a message that Balter delivered in a previous ad — that some former Katko voters are now siding with her in the 24th Congressional District race. She released a TV ad in August that featured voters who supported Katko in the past. They say they're voting for Balter this year.