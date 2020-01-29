In new ad, Katko targets Democrats for Congress over NY bail reform law

U.S. Rep. John Katko's campaign released a new digital ad this week that questions whether the Democratic candidates for the 24th Congressional District support the bail reform law that took effect Jan. 1 in New York.

The ad, a 30-second video showing a timeline of when the bail reform law took effect, asks Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso for their stance. Katko, R-Camillus, supports repealing the law.

The new ad — the second in a series paid for by Katko's campaign — will appear on social media platforms and websites.

Changes to bail were part of a criminal justice reform package included in the 2019-20 state budget. The reforms included eliminating cash bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses and requiring prosecutors to turn over discovery materials within 15 days of an arraignment.

In December, Katko signed a letter co-authored by six other New York members of Congress asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to reconsider the criminal justice reforms.