In new ads, Democratic group criticizes John Katko for endorsing Trump, votes in Congress

Balter, D-Syracuse, who does have Biden's support in the 24th district race, is challenging Katko for the central New York House seat. Most polling has shown it's a tight race and most political forecasters consider it a "lean Republican" or "tilt Republican" race. One forecaster, Politico, rates it a toss up.

In House Majority PAC's second ad, the group targets Katko over his stance on abortion and votes to defund Planned Parenthood, an organization that provides reproductive health services.

Katko said in 2014, the year he was first elected to Congress, that he would support the reversal of the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The ad notes that overturning the 1973 ruling could lead to a denial of abortion services, even to sexual assault survivors and women facing life-threatening pregnancies.