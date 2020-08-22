In new Dana Balter for Congress ad, former John Katko voters say they won't support him

Balter's campaign also mentions that Katko voted against a prescription drug price reform bill last year that would've allowed Medicare to negotiate drug prices for Americans covered by private insurance. Katko has said he opposed the legislation because of its potential impact on the pharmaceutical industry's research and development efforts. He also called it a "highly partisan" bill.

Democrats have countered that Katko's campaign has been boosted by the pharmaceutical industry. He has received more than $160,000 in donations from individuals or political action committees connected to pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

The ad closes with the former Katko supporters saying they voted for him in the past, but won't this year.

"Not this time," they said.

Balter has released six commercials during the general election campaign. In 2018, she aired nine TV ads, most of which were released after Labor Day.

The volume of TV ads in the 24th district is an indication of how competitive the race is this year. The candidates have released 11 commercials and outside groups paid for ads on digital platforms and television networks.