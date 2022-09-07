In new TV ad, Conole elevates abortion as top issue in race for Congress

With his first TV ad of the general election campaign in the 22nd Congressional District, Democratic candidate Francis Conole is highlighting the differences between him and Republican nominee Brandon Williams on abortion rights.

The 30-second commercial, part of what the Conole campaign says is a "seven-figure ad buy" from now through Election Day, claims Williams would "let states outlaw abortion, even for victims of rape or incest."

Williams, R-Sennett, has repeatedly said he is pro-life when asked for his abortion stance. Before the GOP primary in August, he told The Citizen that abortion "eliminates all future possibilities for the life that it takes." He agreed with the Supreme Court's decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and leaves it up to the states to decide whether to legalize abortion.

However, Williams did not go as far as Conole's ad claims. When asked if he would support exceptions in cases of rape, incest and if the health of the mother is in jeopardy, Williams responded, "Yes."

The ad is part of a strategy that Conole, D-Syracuse, hopes will get him elected to Congress. Early in the general election, he has said Williams is too extreme for the district. Democrats have an enrollment advantage and President Joe Biden, a Democrat, won the district with 54% of the vote in 2020.

"Our first ad has a simple message: I fought to defend our freedoms abroad, and I will fight to protect them here at home," said Conole, who like Williams is a U.S. Navy veteran. "The right to choose and for a woman to make her own health care decisions is one of those fundamental rights."

Democrats hope that abortion rights can be a winning issue in the upcoming election. While voters have said that economic issues, such as inflation and gas prices, are at the forefront of their minds, abortion is not far behind.

The 22nd district includes all of Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties. A portion of Oswego County is also in the district.