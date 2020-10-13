In new TV ad, Dana Balter says election is about one thing

After more than 30 television ads released by the candidates and outside groups, Democratic challenger Dana Balter says in a new commercial that the election is about one thing.

"Who are we as a country?" she asks while speaking to the camera. "Are we going to respect each other, or let one man divide us for his own gain?"

The "one man" Balter, D-Syracuse, is referring to is President Donald Trump. In some of her previous commercials, she has tied her opponent, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, to Trump. Katko, R-Camillus, endorsed Trump for reelection in January.

Balter states in the ad that Katko has "been with Trump in Congress," which highlights the congressman's voting record since Trump has been president. According to a vote tracker created by the website FiveThirtyEight, Katko voted in line with Trump's position 90% of the time from 2017 through 2018.

In 2019 and this year, he shared Trump's position 54.5% of the time — the fourth-lowest among House Republicans.