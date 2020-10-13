In new TV ad, Dana Balter says election is about one thing

After more than 30 television ads released by the candidates and outside groups, Democratic challenger Dana Balter says in a new commercial that the election is about one thing.
"Who are we as a country?" she asks while speaking to the camera. "Are we going to respect each other, or let one man divide us for his own gain?"
The "one man" Balter, D-Syracuse, is referring to is President Donald Trump. In some of her previous commercials, she has tied her opponent, Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko, to Trump. Katko, R-Camillus, endorsed Trump for reelection in January.
Balter states in the ad that Katko has "been with Trump in Congress," which highlights the congressman's voting record since Trump has been president. According to a vote tracker created by the website FiveThirtyEight, Katko voted in line with Trump's position 90% of the time from 2017 through 2018.
In 2019 and this year, he shared Trump's position 54.5% of the time — the fourth-lowest among House Republicans.
As Balter once again ties Katko to Trump, she also used the commercial to remind voters of a key endorsement. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, endorsed Balter for Congress. It was the first endorsement he made in a House race this cycle.
The endorsement could provide a significant boost to Balter's election hopes in the 24th district race. Most polls have shown that Balter is ahead by two or three points but within the margin of error. Biden outperforms Balter in the 24th district. In these polls, he has a double-digit lead over Trump.
The recent Siena College/Syracuse.com poll found Biden has a 19-point lead, 53 to 34%, over Trump in the 24th district. Balter's lead was three points, 45 to 42%, over Katko in a head-to-head matchup and two points, 42 to 40%, when Working Families Party candidate Steve Williams is included in the question.
The new ad released by Balter's campaign is her 13th of the general election campaign. She is hoping to unseat Katko, who is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.