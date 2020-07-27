In new TV ad, Dana Balter touts ability to advocate for working families in Congress

She has often mentioned her injury while making her argument for health care reform, specifically a Medicare for All system that would provide coverage to every American. Her support of Medicare for All dates back to the 2018 campaign, but she's renewed calls for universal health care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic's effects aren't limited to public health and the health care system. Balter acknowledges in the ad that COVID-19 has ravaged the economy. She said she'll "fight for an economic recovery that lifts up people who work hard for a living and makes health care more affordable."

"I approve this message because you deserve a congresswoman who understands why these things matter," she added.

In a recent interview with The Citizen, Balter outlined her economic recovery plan. She highlighted the need for short-term relief to help businesses, individuals and organizations cope with the devastating impact of the COVID-19 crisis. She supports direct aid for state and local governments and additional aid for individuals and families.