In new TV ad, Katko for Congress uses Biden's Medicare for All stance against Balter

"Dana Balter's radical government takeover of health care is too dangerous for even Joe Biden," said Tom Haag, Katko's campaign manager.

Balter's support of Medicare for All has been highlighted in most of the four ads released by Katko's campaign since early July. But Balter's idea for Medicare for All differs from the Sanders proposal in a few key areas.

Under the Sanders plan, private health insurance would be largely eliminated. Balter believes that private insurance should continue to have a role in supplementing coverage. If people want additional coverage beyond Medicare for All, Balter has said that they should be able to buy into a private plan.

Balter also prefers a transition to a Medicare for All system. She would start by lowering the eligibility age for Medicare from 65 to 55, then allowing Americans of all ages to buy into the program. Newborns would be automatically enrolled in the program after birth.