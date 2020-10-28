In new TV ad, Onondaga County executive praises Katko for COVID-19 response

With less than a week to go until Election Day, U.S. Rep. John Katko is turning to the top elected official in Onondaga County to help him make his case for reelection.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, a Republican, appears in a new TV ad or Katko's campaign. The ad is airing on broadcast, cable and digital platforms in the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Onondaga County.
In the ad, McMahon lauds Katko, R-Camillus, for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ad not only focuses on the congressman's response to the health crisis, but his willingness to work with Democrats in Congress.
"This virus doesn't choose political parties," McMahon says in the ad. "And thankfully, Congressman Katko has not been choosing parties when it comes to the response. And he's been there for Onondaga County and all of central New York."
As the campaign winds down, Katko has been touting his legislative record as a three-term member of Congress. He is hoping to make the case to voters in the 24th district that, despite what's going on in the presidential race, he is the best person for the job during the pandemic.
He voted for the COVID-19 relief packages, including a $2.2 trillion measure that included direct payments to millions of Americans, enhanced unemployment benefits and aid for businesses. Democrats have criticized him for opposing proposals in the House that would provide additional aid to unemployed workers, businesses and state and local governments. He says he voted against the bills because they are partisan. He supports a proposal that is backed by the Problem Solvers Caucus, but it's unlikely that will get a vote in Congress.
Katko is facing his toughest reelection bid yet. Democratic challenger Dana Balter is running even with the GOP congressman, according to a new Siena College/Syracuse.com poll. Other polls, including Democratic internal surveys, have shown that the race is a dead heat.
McMahon's appearance in the ad could give Katko a boost in Onondaga County, where he lost to Balter in 2018. When McMahon won a full four-year term as county executive in 2019, he received 55% of the vote.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
