In new TV ad, Onondaga County executive praises Katko for COVID-19 response

With less than a week to go until Election Day, U.S. Rep. John Katko is turning to the top elected official in Onondaga County to help him make his case for reelection.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, a Republican, appears in a new TV ad or Katko's campaign. The ad is airing on broadcast, cable and digital platforms in the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Onondaga County.

In the ad, McMahon lauds Katko, R-Camillus, for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ad not only focuses on the congressman's response to the health crisis, but his willingness to work with Democrats in Congress.

"This virus doesn't choose political parties," McMahon says in the ad. "And thankfully, Congressman Katko has not been choosing parties when it comes to the response. And he's been there for Onondaga County and all of central New York."

As the campaign winds down, Katko has been touting his legislative record as a three-term member of Congress. He is hoping to make the case to voters in the 24th district that, despite what's going on in the presidential race, he is the best person for the job during the pandemic.