In NY budget win, Auburn gets $1.5 million to maintain state routes within city
AUBURN

In NY budget win, Auburn gets $1.5 million to maintain state routes within city

Mannion Auburn

State Sen. John Mannion speaks at the Auburn Department of Public Works on Thursday. Behind him, from left, are Auburn Councilors Jimmy Giannettino and Debby McCormick, Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, Councilor Terry Cuddy and City Manager Jeff Dygert. 

 Robert Harding

AUBURN — Mayor Michael Quill has heard the lip service before — the repeated pledges to provide more financial assistance for the city maintaining the Arterial and other state routes. 

After years of advocacy, he and other Auburn leaders received good news. 

State Sen. John Mannion visited the Auburn Department of Public Works on Thursday to announce that the 2021-22 budget includes $1.5 million for the city. The funding is from the newly created Touring Routes Program, a $100 million initiative that allocates aid based on how many miles of U.S., state or interstate routes are maintained by local municipalities. 

State Sen. John Mannion announces $1.5 million for Auburn as part of the new touring routes program.

Mannion, D-Geddes, explained that the funding is separate from other state programs that support local road paving projects. 

"This program was created because we know that these state routes run through some of our oldest communities," he said. "These roads have been there a long time. We need the funding." 

It's a significant boost for Auburn, which has more than 100 miles of roadways. According to City Manager Jeff Dygert, 10% of the roads within the city are state routes. Half of the city's 50 traffic signals are at intersections along those routes, he added. 

State Sen. John Mannion visited Auburn on Thursday to announce that the 2021-22 state budget includes $1.5 million for the city to maintain touring routes.

The city has an agreement with the state to maintain the state routes. There are other sources of funding, including arterial maintenance aid. The city is reimbursed for maintaining the Arterial, but the reimbursement rate hasn't changed since 1987. 

Dygert, Quill and other city officials have pushed for an increased reimbursement rate. The state Legislature passed a bill in 2019 to provide additional funding for arterial maintenance, but it was vetoed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. 

The new funding can be used for the Arterial and other state roads, such as Route 34, which runs north to south through the city. 

"This announcement is much appreciated and much needed," Dygert said. 

Other local governments in Mannion's district, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties, will benefit from the new program. The city of Syracuse will receive $7.2 million and the village of Solvay will get $203,000. Combined with the $1.5 million for Auburn, more than $8.9 million will be provided for the maintenance of 36 miles of roads in the 50th Senate District. 

For Auburn, it's a significant influx of infrastructure funding. Mannion said the $1.5 million available through the Touring Routes Program is more than double what the city normally gets from the state for road work. 

"I believe that this is something that the folks in Auburn will notice," he said. 

The 2021-22 state budget includes $1.5 million for the city of Auburn to maintain touring routes. State Sen. John Mannion visited the city to announce the funding.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Watch Now: State Sen. John Mannion on $1.5M for city of Auburn

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

