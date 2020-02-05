In State of the Union, Trump urges Congress to pass Elise Stefanik's paid leave bill

The House version of the bill is sponsored by U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a Texas Democrat. The Senate bill is being carried by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican. Stefanik is listed as a cosponsor. She's the only New Yorker cosponsoring the measure.

Last week, Stefanik testified at a House Ways and Means Committee hearing in support of the legislation.

"I'm grateful President Trump highlighted my bipartisan, bicameral legislation during the State of the Union address," Stefanik said. "This legislation will support hardworking North Country families during the first year after birth or adoption, allowing them to thrive and bond with their new child without the burden of potential debt or bankruptcy."

She continued, "This effort is yet another example of the critical, bipartisan work in Congress that I am proud to lead with the support of my colleagues."

Stefanik told The Citizen in December that the bill is "pro-family" and "pro-business." She's described it as the only bipartisan, bicameral paid leave proposal.

Shortly after its introduction, the bill received backing from Ivanka Trump, the president's eldest daughter and senior adviser to the president. Stefanik said the legislation is "a compromise that can work."