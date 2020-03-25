In surprise move, Ken Bush III drops out of NY Assembly race

Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey and Onondaga County Conservative Party Chairman Russ Johnson told The Citizen Wednesday that Bush exited the race for personal reasons.

"I thank him for pursuing the opportunity," Johnson said. "I understand the family dynamics and family should come first."

With Bush declining the designations, committees to fill vacancies identified on his petitions have the authority to replace him with another candidate. Dadey said Republicans will consider three candidates for designation: LaFayette Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick, who sought the GOP endorsement and decided to force a primary against Bush, former Onondaga County Legislator Michael Plochocki and John Lemondes, a retired U.S. Army colonel who was a candidate for Congress in 2014.

According to Johnson, the Conservative Party has already selected Lemondes to take Bush's place on its ballot line.