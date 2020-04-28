In Syracuse, Cuomo details plan to reopen NY regions affected by COVID-19 pandemic

When regions reopen, there will be a greater focus on testing. The state is already in the process of expanding testing — Cuomo signed an executive order to have pharmacies serve as COVID-19 testing sites — and regions will be required to have enough testing sites to serve the population.

Testing has been difficult in some communities, especially rural parts of the state. But Cuomo said the state will follow guidance from Dr. Deborah Birx, who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Birx recommends 30 tests for every 1,000 people, which means a region would have the ability to test 3% of its population.

"Testing won't work if it is impossible to get," Cuomo said. "Testing won't work if it is too hard to get. So you have to have the right number of sites for the area that you're dealing with."

After the testing, tracing will be important to track the infection rate. There must be at least 30 tracers for every 100,000 people, according to Cuomo. Isolation facilities must be established for those who have COVID-19 but can't self-isolate at home.

Cuomo wants each region to set up a "regional control room" that would track the infection rate, hospital capacity and the use of personal protective equipment. It would also be used to examine business compliance with the guidelines.