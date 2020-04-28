In Syracuse, Cuomo details plan to reopen NY regions affected by COVID-19 pandemic

SYRACUSE — Health care capacity. Testing. Tracing. Precautions.
Before central New York or any other region of the state restarts their economy, they must follow guidelines detailed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that will allow some businesses to open as early as mid-May.
Cuomo, who visited SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse to deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, outlined the 12-point list that regions must follow. The guidelines allow for a phased reopening if the region's coronavirus hospitalization rate declined over a 14-day period.
If a region meets that standard, businesses can slowly reopen. The first phase would include construction and manufacturing businesses with a low risk of spreading COVID-19. In the second phase, other industries will be allowed to open based on a few factors, including whether they perform essential functions and if there is a low risk of infection in the workplace. Businesses must take precautions to protect customers and employees.
One addition to the guidelines that wasn't mentioned in recent briefings is a requirement that regions have at least 30% of their hospital and intensive care unit beds available. If there is another COVID-19 outbreak and the hospitals are overwhelmed, the region will be shut down again.
"Your health care system cannot go over 70% capacity," Cuomo said. "If you're at 70%, bells should go off."
When regions reopen, there will be a greater focus on testing. The state is already in the process of expanding testing — Cuomo signed an executive order to have pharmacies serve as COVID-19 testing sites — and regions will be required to have enough testing sites to serve the population.
Testing has been difficult in some communities, especially rural parts of the state. But Cuomo said the state will follow guidance from Dr. Deborah Birx, who leads the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Birx recommends 30 tests for every 1,000 people, which means a region would have the ability to test 3% of its population.
"Testing won't work if it is impossible to get," Cuomo said. "Testing won't work if it is too hard to get. So you have to have the right number of sites for the area that you're dealing with."
After the testing, tracing will be important to track the infection rate. There must be at least 30 tracers for every 100,000 people, according to Cuomo. Isolation facilities must be established for those who have COVID-19 but can't self-isolate at home.
Cuomo wants each region to set up a "regional control room" that would track the infection rate, hospital capacity and the use of personal protective equipment. It would also be used to examine business compliance with the guidelines.
No region will open before May 15, when the state's stay-at-home order and closure of non-essential businesses are set to expire. There are parts of the state, especially downstate areas that have been most affected by the crisis, that won't open immediately.
But central New York is in a much different position. Leaders from several counties in the region, including Cayuga and Onondaga, are developing a reopening strategy. Those conversations started last week.
On Monday, Cuomo released the results of additional antibody testing that found central New York had the second-lowest infection rate in the state.
Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who had a briefing a few hours after Cuomo's in Syracuse, said there are discussions between state and local leaders about the "details and logistics" of reopening the regional economy. May 15, he noted, is the earliest it could happen.
"We've been preparing for this," McMahon said.
