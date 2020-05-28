In TV ad, Dana Balter tells Democrats she will 'finish the job' against John Katko

In one television commercial, Dana Balter highlights a major issue in the 2020 elections, makes the argument for her ability to defeat Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and subtly responds to her primary opponent's recent criticism.

Balter, D-Syracuse, released her latest TV ad on Thursday. The 30-second commercial will air on broadcast and cable stations in the Syracuse market, and on cable in the Rochester area. A portion of Wayne County, which is in the 24th Congressional District, is in the Rochester media market.

The ad begins with Balter criticizing Katko, R-Camillus, for voting to "sabotage health care." Democrats have panned Katko's vote for the 2017 tax law, which ended the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate penalty, because the measure led to a lawsuit brought by Republican attorneys general to throw out the 2010 health care law.

Balter linked her stance on health care — she supports preserving the protections in the Affordable Care Act and eventually moving to a Medicare-for-All system — to her performance in the 2018 election. She was the Democratic nominee against Katko, who won by five percentage points. It was the closest race Katko had in three elections. In the other two races, he won by at least 20 points.