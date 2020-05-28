In TV ad, Dana Balter tells Democrats she will 'finish the job' against John Katko

In one television commercial, Dana Balter highlights a major issue in the 2020 elections, makes the argument for her ability to defeat Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko and subtly responds to her primary opponent's recent criticism.
Balter, D-Syracuse, released her latest TV ad on Thursday. The 30-second commercial will air on broadcast and cable stations in the Syracuse market, and on cable in the Rochester area. A portion of Wayne County, which is in the 24th Congressional District, is in the Rochester media market.
The ad begins with Balter criticizing Katko, R-Camillus, for voting to "sabotage health care." Democrats have panned Katko's vote for the 2017 tax law, which ended the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate penalty, because the measure led to a lawsuit brought by Republican attorneys general to throw out the 2010 health care law.
Balter linked her stance on health care — she supports preserving the protections in the Affordable Care Act and eventually moving to a Medicare-for-All system — to her performance in the 2018 election. She was the Democratic nominee against Katko, who won by five percentage points. It was the closest race Katko had in three elections. In the other two races, he won by at least 20 points.
"We came closer to beating John Katko than anyone before," Balter says in the commercial. "I approve this message because together, we'll finish the job so everyone has good health care."
At the end of the ad, it notes that Balter is endorsed by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. A recent mailer sent by Democratic candidate Francis Conole's campaign claimed that Planned Parenthood was one of five groups refusing to endorse Balter in the 24th Congressional District race.
Planned Parenthood told The Citizen that it was in the process of endorsing Balter when the mailer was sent to Democratic voters in the 24th district. Days after Democrats received the mailer, the group announced it's supporting Balter.
Balter and Conole are vying for the Democratic nomination in the June 23 primary election. The winner will face Katko in the general election. A poll released by Balter's campaign in late March showed her leading the race by 43 points, 64 to 21%, over Conole.
Conole has the support of the Democratic committees in Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Balter has been backed by the Oswego County Democratic Committee. The Wayne County Democratic Committee chose not to endorse one candidate before the primary election.
Both Democrats highlight other endorsements. Balter recently received the support of state Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat. Conole has been endorsed by Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, who also serves as chair of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee.
Absentee ballot applications have been sent to Democratic voters in the district's four counties. For the primary election, the state is considering the risk of contracting COVID-19 as a temporary illness that would allow a voter to cast an absentee ballot.
Early voting begins June 13 at select locations in the district. The early voting period will conclude June 21. The primary election day is June 23.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
