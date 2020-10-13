In TV ad for GOP Rep. John Katko, Democrats say Dana Balter is 'too extreme'

For the second election in a row, U.S. Rep. John Katko received help from a few Democrats to make the case against Dana Balter.
In a new ad released by Katko's campaign on Tuesday, three local Democratic voters label Balter, D-Syracuse, as "too extreme" for the 24th Congressional District. The ad will appear on broadcast, cable and digital platforms.
One of the voters featured in the ad, Barb from Camillus, says she is a registered Democrat and won't vote for Balter. Another voter, Bernadette from Syracuse, says the Democratic candidate "broke the law by illegally paying herself," which refers to the violation committed by Balter when she accepted a salary from her campaign too early in the election cycle. She returned the funds last year.
The Katko-supporting Democrats also panned Balter's stance on bail reform, which has been the theme of several of the GOP congressman's ads. Barb states in the ad that Balter's position "poses a threat to her family."
The state bail reform law took effect in January. It eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenses. It was amended this year to add more offenses to the list of bail-eligible crimes.
Katko's ad is identical to one his campaign ran in 2018 when he defeated Balter by five percentage points in the 24th district race. In the ad two years ago, a Democratic voter appeared in the commercial and said that Balter was "way too extreme" for the district.
Balter used a similar tactic in August when she released a TV ad featuring voters who previously supported Katko for Congress. The voters in that ad said they would not vote for Katko again.
A recent poll shows why both candidates are making plays for voters outside of their parties. In a head-to-head matchup, the Siena College/Syracuse.com poll found 14% of Democrats are supporting Katko, while 14% of Republicans say they would vote for Balter.
Katko is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district. He was first elected in 2014. This is Balter's second run for Congress.
Early voting begins Oct. 24. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
