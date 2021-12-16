Incoming acting Cayuga County DA Brittany Grome Antonacci to run in 2022

Brittany Grome Antonacci, who will become acting Cayuga County district attorney after Jon Budelmann resigns at the end of the year, announced on Thursday that she will seek a full term as the county's top prosecutor.

Grome Antonacci is the deputy chief assistant district attorney, a post she held from May 2018 to March 2020. She returned to the Cayuga County District Attorney's office this year after a stint in state government as an attorney focused on public safety matters.

When she becomes acting district attorney, Grome Antonacci will be the first woman to hold the position.

"My unmatched litigation experience, tireless work ethic, and unwavering commitment to the people of this county make me the only candidate qualified to hold the important office of district attorney," she said in a statement. "I am an experienced prosecutor and public servant with a proven track record of success, fairness, and integrity, who has dedicated my career to fighting for victims, protecting citizens, and seeking justice in all cases."

Grome Antonacci is a central New York native — she is a Westhill High School graduate — with Cayuga County ties. Her grandfather was an English teacher at East High School and, later, Auburn High School. Her uncle was a principal and teacher at Weedsport High School. Her aunt and uncle are lifelong residents of the county. She now lives in Auburn with her husband, Mike.

A graduate of the University at Albany and Albany Law School, Grome Antonacci was a senior assistant district attorney in the Albany County District's Attorney Office for six years before coming to Cayuga County.

As the deputy chief assistant district attorney in Cayuga County, she handles the prosecution of felony-level crimes, including assaults, burglaries, homicides and drug-related offenses. She also advises and trains assistant district attorneys.

Grome Antonacci will succeed Budelmann, who was elected to serve as a Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge. His term begins in January, which means he will resign as district attorney after 14 years on the job.

There is an order of succession Budelmann submitted to the county clerk and clerk of the Cayuga County Legislature. Grome Antonacci was at the top of the list to succeed him if he was unable to fulfill his duties.

Even though Grome Antonacci will be acting district attorney, the governor can, under state law, appoint a new DA to fill the vacancy. A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul told The Citizen on Monday that she is "reviewing her options."

Regardless of whether Hochul appoints someone, the district attorney's race will be on the ballot in 2022. State law requires the vacancy to be filled at the next general election.

In a letter addressed to "the citizens of Cayuga County," Grome Antonacci highlighted her experience and local connections. She also described how she will approach the job as district attorney.

"When it comes to enforcing the law, there is no room for politics or politically motivated prosecutions," she said. "The residents of Cayuga County deserve nothing less than a tough, but fair prosecutor who brings experience, integrity, and accountability to the courtroom and the people of this county. I pledge to uphold that promise."

