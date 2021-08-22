Incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul 'an ambassador for our community,' Cayuga County leaders say

Her love of Auburn began years before she became lieutenant governor. As a student at Syracuse University, she would visit her aunt and uncle in Auburn. That passion for the city is reflected in her work with local leaders, who consider her an asset to the area.

"She's a great lady and we will be well served by her (as governor)," Auburn Mayor Michael Quill said. "She is a down-to-earth person. She is genuinely concerned about cities, towns and villages and the people that live in New York state."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation, Cayuga County Legislature Chairwoman Aileen McNabb-Coleman said she contacted Hochul's office to relay her interest in meeting with the governor-in-waiting and to keep the line of communication open.

McNabb-Coleman has attended New York State Association of Counties conferences in the past and Hochul hosts a women's roundtable. Based on that experience, she's looking forward to Hochul's tenure as governor.

"She's a great friend to Cayuga County," McNabb-Coleman said. "I find her to be a very reliable, very intelligent leader. I'm really excited to work with her at the state level in her new capacity."