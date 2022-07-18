Incumbents have financial edge in Cayuga County-area state legislative races

Incumbents have the financial advantage in five Cayuga County-area state legislative races.

State Sen. Rachel May, a Democrat who is running for reelection in the newly 48th Senate District that includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County, raised $73,420 in the first six months of the year and spent $22,778. She has $181,061 cash on hand in her bid for a third term.

May's Republican challenger, Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott, reported receipts totaling $64,823, including $61,935 in contributions. Her campaign spent $7,427 and has $57,395 in the bank.

Before the general election contest in the 48th, there is a Conservative Party primary election. Abbott, who has the state Conservative Party's endorsement, is being challenged by Justin Coretti, an Auburn-area attorney. Coretti has not filed a campaign finance report with the state Board of Elections.

In the 50th Senate District, which includes portions of Onondaga and Oswego counties, Democratic state Sen. John Mannion has $301,383 in his campaign war chest after raising $141,810. His expenses totaled $49,917.

Rebecca Shiroff, a Manlius Republican who is challenging Mannion, had $62,759 in total receipts and spent $10,237. She has $52,521 in the bank.

Cayuga County has been split into three state Assembly districts for the next two years, but only one features a contested race.

In the 126th Assembly District, Assemblyman John Lemondes, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Bruce MacBain. Lemondes raised $21,716 and has $27,622 in his account, while MacBain raked in $17,024 and has $12,898 cash on hand.

The 126th district includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Republican, is running unopposed in the 120th district, which extends into northern Cayuga County. He raised $60,450 and has $193,733 cash on hand.

Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan is also running unopposed in the newly drawn 131st district, which includes 13 towns in central and southern Cayuga County. The Manchester Republican has $15,923 in the bank after raising $13,480 in the first half of the year.