Independent Syracuse mayor backs Democrat for Congress

For years, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has not endorsed in the central New York congressional race.

Until now.

Walsh, an independent, is supporting Democratic candidate Francis Conole in the 22nd Congressional District. The city of Syracuse and Onondaga County are in the district, along with all of Madison and Oneida counties, plus a small portion of Oswego County.

"We've been fortunate to have a long line of representatives in Congress that have been willing to work in a bipartisan fashion to get things done and deliver for central New York," said Walsh, the son of former Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Walsh.

"From his time in the Navy, to serving under secretaries of defense of both parties, Fran has shown that same ability to bring people together, find common ground and solve problems. As central New York becomes a stronger force in the New Economy and as our nation grapples with political extremism, these skills are needed now more than ever in Washington, D.C."

The endorsement is significant because Walsh leads the largest city in the district and he has stayed out of past congressional races. Since being elected mayor in 2017, he did not endorse either Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko or Democratic candidate Dana Balter in the 2018 or 2020 congressional elections. However, he did have a good working relationship with Katko, who has represented Syracuse in Congress for the last eight years.

After winning the Democratic primary, Conole has positioned himself as the moderate candidate in the 22nd district race. His GOP opponent is Brandon Williams, who has taken more conservative positions on issues.

Conole welcomed Walsh's support. He called the Syracuse mayor "an outstanding leader who has put community and country over party politics."

"His tenure has been marked by a growing economy, population and tax base, and enhancing the quality of life for the working families in Syracuse," Conole said. "This pragmatic and collaborative approach is something that is sorely missing in Washington, D.C., today and something Brandon Williams has pledged not to do. I look forward to working closely with Mayor Walsh to deliver for central New York."

The 22nd district race is being eyed by Democrats as a pickup opportunity after Katko held the Syracuse-area seat for four terms. He chose not to run for reelection this year. Republicans hope to retain the seat and are planning to invest millions into the race.