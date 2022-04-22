 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OWASCO

Informational public meeting on heat pump systems to be held in Owasco

Heat

A heat pump water heater.

 Provided

The town of Owasco will be holding an informational public meeting on heat pump heating and cooling systems next week.

In an interview with The Citizen Friday, Owasco Supervisor Ed Wagner said the Monday meeting is meant to educate the public on heat pumps, how they work and "how they can save people money." The town is working with HeatSmart CNY and the Central New York Regional Planning & Planning Development Board to encourage people to get these heat pump heating and cooling systems. Wagner said, touting their environmental and cost-savings benefits.

People will be able to ask questions. Those in attendance will include Lindsay Speer, the campaign director for HeatSmart, Alison Mullan-Stout of the group, Alliance for a Green Economy, some contractors and people from different towns who have had these systems installed in their homes, Wagner said.

He also said HeatSmart reaches out to different towns as a part of their involvement with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's Clean Energy Communities program. In some cases, people can save half of their annual utility cost by switching to heat pumps, Wagner said, adding that there are grants available to people with certain income qualifications to help offset the initial cost of the investment for the heat pumps.

"The reason why we're doing this is it's best for the environment, it saves our residents money and we can help them receive the benefits of grants that are out there at this time. A year from now, the grants may not be around," he said. "We want our people and our town to be able to capitalize, especially those in need, who are on subsidies, trying to make ends meet, and heating is one of the biggest expenses that people face in the wintertime. This also provides needed cooling for especially senior citizens."   

Wagner also noted Owasco's different environmental efforts, including the municipality becoming the first town in Cayuga County to become a certified "climate smart community" by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

If you go

WHAT: Informational public meeting 

WHEN: 7 p.m. Monday, April 25

WHERE: Owasco Town Hall, 2 Bristol Ave., Owasco

INFO: Call the town hall at (315) 253-9021 or visit heatsmartcny.org.

