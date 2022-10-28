Inside John Katko's Air Force One ride with President Joe Biden and 'really cool' shoutout

In the days leading up to President Joe Biden's visit to central New York, U.S. Rep. John Katko received an invitation from the White House.

The invitation: For Katko, R-Camillus, to ride with Biden, a Democrat, on Air Force One to Syracuse.

Katko accepted.

"Any time I can get with the president of the United States to have an opportunity, one-on-one, to advocate for my district, I'm going to take it," Katko told The Citizen on Thursday. "We had a lot of time together. It was great."

That time — Katko estimated it was 30 to 45 minutes — was partially spent talking about the reason they were traveling to central New York: Micron's announcement earlier this month that they will invest $100 billion over 20 years to build a massive semiconductor manufacturing facility in Onondaga County.

Biden signed legislation in August that provides $52.7 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. Katko advocated for the bill's passage and broke with Republican leaders to support it. When Biden signed the bill, Katko attended the White House ceremony.

The chips legislation wasn't the only topic during their conversation. They discussed their families and their Irish heritage, Katko said.

"It was just very nice, very rewarding and we were both very excited about what the (CHIPS and Science Act) means for central New York and what Micron means for central New York," he added. "We both knew it was going to be a really good day when we landed."

When Biden took the stage at Onondaga Community College, he began recognizing other elected officials that joined him — Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. But he also gave Katko a shoutout.

"John is a Republican, and I like him a lot," Biden said. "I've been in the Congress for a long time. (He served in the U.S. Senate.) This is how we used to be. We used to work together like you've worked together with me and the delegation. Thank you very much. I'm, quite frankly, a little sorry you're leaving. Thanks for what you done."

Katko, who is not seeking reelection this year after serving four terms in Congress, called Biden's remarks "really cool." The Syracuse-area Republican has a reputation for his willingness to work with Democrats on key issues.

Before passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, Katko worked with Biden and other Democrats on the bipartisan infrastructure legislation that was signed last year.

"That is emblematic of what bipartisanship is all about is that when you work with the other side and instead of vilifying them, you work with them and do the best you can with them, good things happen," he said. "(Micron) is a good example. Federal, state and local, we all put down our swords and we all worked together and it worked out great. That's the way it's supposed to be and that's what people want."